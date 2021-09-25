CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

Durham School of the Arts names new principal for void created by racial-treatment controversy

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FCgf_0c78b02S00

The Durham Public School Board of Education has named longtime City of Medicine Academy principal Dr. L. Jackie Tobias as the new principal of Durham School of the Arts.

Tobas will fill a void created by the controversial decision not to retain Principal David Hawks in June.

Some parents complained that Hawks helped foster a cultural climate
that treated minority students differently in regard to disciplining at the school.

The board decided not to renew his contract.

Hawks denied having different standards toward students.

"We are following, we were following the Durham Public School discipline code of conduct. We only hold children accountable irregardless (sic) of race, gender, everything," Hawks told ABC11 in June. "It's not the percentage but our Black and brown children are all 30 points higher so I would say we're providing educational equity. Is there still a gap? Yeah, there's still a gap. But there's less of one than there is at all Durham Public Schools."

DSA saw tremendous success during Hawks' 14 years at the helm: U.S. News and World Report ranked the magnet school as one of the best in the nation.

School leaders got an earful after the decision from parents who spoke in support and in opposition of the move to let Hawks go.

His successor, Tobias, was the 2020 Principal of the Year for DPS, having achieved a 100 percent on-time graduation rate at CMA every single year since 2013. Under her leadership, CMA has achieved outstanding academic performance and year-to-year growth at a specialty high school with an intentional focus on serving students from underrepresented populations, the school district said.

Tobias became principal of Riverside High School in 2011, then took over at CMA in 2013. She began working in education as a school counselor and earned her doctorate in education from Gardner Webb University.

Dr. Renita Griffin-Jordan will serve as interim principal at City of Medicine Academy. She has been an assistant principal at CMA since 2018.

The board also announced that Pearsontown Elementary School assistant principal Michael Mattia will take over as principal at E.K. Powe Elementary School.

Comments / 18

Kimberly Broadie
7d ago

I’m an alumni of Durham high school and everybody got. Along back then now that school is horrible from what I’m hearing

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Education
Durham, NC
Society
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Durham School Of The Arts#Magnet School#School Discipline#Elementary School#City Of Medicine Academy#Principal David Hawks#Dsa#U S News And#Dps#Cma#Riverside High School#Gardner Webb University
ABC News

Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39...
LOTTERY
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy