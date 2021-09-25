CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Elon Musk, singer Grimes 'semi-separated' after three years

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTYAZ_0c77CrOc00

LOS ANGELES -- Elon Musk and singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post's Page Six that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated.”

But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA," Musk told the Post. "She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

A message seeking comment from a representative for Grimes was not immediately returned.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has had six children from previous relationships. One of them died as a baby. He has been married three times, including twice to “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley.

Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.

———

This story has been corrected to show that Musk has had six children from previous relationships, but one died in infancy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world’s richest man Elon Musk

Grimes, who recently “semi-separated” from Elon Musk – whose $200 billion makes him for now the world’s richest man — was spotted Friday in downtown Los Angeles flipping through Karl Marx’s decidedly anti-capitalistic “Communist Manifesto” in her first public appearance since the split. In the photos, Grimes — wearing a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elon Musk aims another jibe at Jeff Bezos in billionaires’ space row: ‘You can’t sue your way to the moon’

Elon Musk has taken another jibe at Jeff Bezos after the Amazon founder lost a deal with Nasa and sued the American government for it, in what is turning out to be an extended, bitter feud between the two richest men in the world.Musk’s SpaceX won a spacecraft deal with Nasa in April for which Bezos’ Blue Origin was also competing. However, the decision was legally challenged by the Amazon founder. As their respective companies battled in federal court, the billionaires continued sparring outside.Speaking at the CodeCon 2021 conference with journalist Kara Swisher in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Musk told...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grimes, CA
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
codelist.biz

Actress surprises fans: Amber Heard announces the birth of her daughter

Actress Amber Heard surprises her fan base with good news. Johnny Depp’s ex-wife announced on Instagram that she is now the mother of a daughter. A surrogate mother reportedly gave birth to the child. Amber Heard has become the mother of a daughter. The 35-year-old actress announced this surprisingly on...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Controlling Britney Spears' Filmmakers Say They've Listened to 'Disturbing' Secret Recordings of Pop Star

Samantha Stark and Liz Day are speaking out about Britney Spears' conservatorship. Outside of the Los Angeles County Courthouse, where Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney's father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate, the filmmakers behind FX and Hulu’s Controlling Britney Spears gave ET's Lauren Zima more insight into one of the most shocking claims in their documentary.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Is Lady Gaga Sick? Singer Sparks Major Concern Due to Worrying Appearance

Is Lady Gaga facing major problems with her health?. Lady Gaga recently flaunted her looks at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala over the weekend. She even brought life to the star-studded event by offering an exceptional musical performance to the crowd. This year's event focuses on promoting arts,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Anaa smilee

Top 5 Rich People in the World

As of 2021, there are reportedly 2,755 billionaires on Earth, with an estimated total net worth of $13.1 trillion. Of this amount, the top 10 wealthiest people in the world account for $1,153 billion, or roughly 8.8%, which is impressive when you consider that they represent around 0.36% of billionaires. Below are the 10 individuals currently considered the wealthiest at the time of updating this article—Sept. 2021—according to the Forbes World's Billionaires List.
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Lounges Poolside With Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama and Stepdaughter Atiana

A matching moment! Kourtney Kardashian adorably bonded by the pool with her boyfriend Travis Barker’s two daughters. “Poolside with @poosh,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, captioned a Thursday, September 30, Instagram slideshow, which featured a photo of herself laughing with the Blink-182 member’s stepdaughter, Atiana, 22, and daughter, Alabama, 15, on lounge chairs.
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Petito’s Stepmom Posts Heartwrenching Message with Photo of Her and Petito

Tara Petito, the step-mother of Gabby Petito, took to social media on Saturday afternoon to post a heartfelt tribute to the late 22-year-old. The parents and step-parents of Gabby Petito have found themselves in an impossible situation. Losing a child has to be one of the most difficult experiences to endure in life and that’s exactly what they are going through. It was confirmed late last month that the body of Gabby Petito was found in a campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest, right by Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The FBI has ruled the case as a homicide but there has not been any official cause of death listed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Post#Canadian#Post
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
codelist.biz

Kylie Jenner: Bitter Criticism – “You Can’t Be Serious”

Kylie Jenner, 24, has received harsh criticism for her latest business idea. Her fans are anything but enthusiastic about the “KylieSwim” fashion. Kylie Jenner has managed to market herself like no other member of the Kardashian Jenner clan. At just 24 years old, she is already one successful businesswoman and brings regularly New Products on the market that inspire their fans. But now it looks like the Kylie empire has his first rivet pulled: Your new swimwear apparently cannot keep up with your beauty and care items in terms of quality and is getting online bitter criticism.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The dramatisation of Gabby Petito’s case is deeply disturbing

The investigation of Gabby Petito’s murder in the US had become a circus before Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman turned up promising to find her missing fiancee. Brian Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the case, for which read “prime suspect”, has a warrant out for his arrest relating to fraudulent use of a debit card, and has been awol for several days now. He is believed to be camping out somewhere in Florida’s alligator-infested wilderness, which has only added spice to the case. If, that is, he is still alive.With the Dog’s arrival, the case is...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

409K+
Followers
104K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy