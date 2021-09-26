Search warrant leads to arrests on drug and child endangerment charges

Two individuals were arrested and a minor child was taken into protective custody Thursday after a search warrant was executed at 1101 Eisenhower Ave. in Great Bend. According to a report from the Great Bend Police Department, GBPD officers executed a narcotics search warrant at that address around 1:45 p.m. and discovered “a substantial amount of methamphetamine and evidence of distribution of narcotics.” Suspected drug paraphernalia and marijuana were also seized as evidence.