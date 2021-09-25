CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds charge DC cop with murder in police pursuit death

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEPhn_0c70eUMg00

An officer in the nation’s capital has been indicted on a murder charge for his role in a fatal vehicle accident during a police chase that sparked two days of protests and clashes.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Terrence Sutton, 37, was indicted on second-degree murder, conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, who died after a pursuit in Washington, D.C. in October 2020.

Hylton died after his moped crashed into a car while he was being pursued by Sutton and other police officers.

City police regulations forbid high-speed pursuits over minor traffic violations. Police have said officers tried to stop Hylton because he was riding his moped on the sidewalk without a helmet.

Body camera footage released by the Metropolitan Police Department showed the officers in a police cruiser chasing Hylton for several blocks with their lights flashing, at one point doing a U-turn when Hylton reverses course right in front of the cruiser. The chase continues into an alley. When Hylton’s vehicle emerges from the alley, it slams into the passenger side door of a passing car.

The pursuit appeared to violate the department’s policy prohibiting chases.

A police lieutenant, Andrew Zabavsky, 53, who prosecutors say was the highest-ranking officer at the scene, was also indicted on conspiracy and obstruction charges. Prosecutors allege he withheld information from other police officials and delayed notifying internal investigators about the incident.

Sutton and Zabavsky pleaded not guilty in court Friday. Sutton's attorney, J. Michael Hannon, said the policeman believed he was the victim of a “tragic double-cross of his commitment to law enforcement,” The Washington Post reported.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said Friday that the department would fully cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s office, noting, “This is the process of accountability.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA

DC officer Terence Sutton charged in murder of Karon Hylton

WASHINGTON (7News) — A Metropolitan Police Department officer was charged in the 2020 murder of Karon Hylton. The 20-year-old died on Oct. 25, 2020, two days after he collided with a car while riding a moped in D.C. Hylton was being pursued by officers at the time because he had allegedly ridden the moped on the sidewalk.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bakersfield Channel

Feds charge 55 in 'takedown' of California prison-based gang

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fifty-five people have been charged with conspiracy and racketeering-related crimes as part of a sweeping “takedown” of a California prison-based gang called La Nuestra Familia. Federal authorities unsealed 17 charging documents Thursday. One indictment focuses on seven people accused of leading the “violent and lucrative”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Washington

Suspect in Girlfriend's Homicide Found Shot to Death at the Scene Days Later

A suspect in the killing of his girlfriend was found dead Wednesday night at the scene of her homicide, Prince George’s County police said. Moyonna Tillman, 25, was shot outside her home on Hackberry Court in Clinton, Maryland. Sept. 24, police said. Detectives got a warrant for 25-year-old James Darnell Kirkland charging him in the domestic homicide.
CLINTON, MD
audacy.com

Berwick fugitive charged with attempted murder of police officer

On Friday, September 24, 2021, deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified by the Berwick Police Department of a disturbance involving Robert Parker. Deputies were advised to be on the lookout for Parker, and knew that he held active warrants with the SMPSO. Sometime later, deputies located...
BERWICK, LA
vitruvianpost.com

Unarmed Civilians Charged With Cops Murder

When waking up in the hospital, Tristan Scaggs was in pain and confused. He was chained to the bed with deputies around him. Once he woke up, he wasn’t treated with care, but he was told he was going to jail for his friend’s murders. The Felony Murder Rule allows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
