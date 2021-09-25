CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

United States overwhelm Europe to grab control of Ryder Cup

By Steve Keating
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpVzJ_0c6ycySG00
Sep 24, 2021; Haven, Wisconsin, USA; Team Europe player Jon Rahm celebrates with Team Europe player Sergio Garcia on the 17th green during day one foursome rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

KOHLER, Wis., Sept 24 (Reuters) - A red wave washed over the Ryder Cup on Friday as the United States dominated both foursome and fourball sessions to grab a commanding 6-2 lead over holders Europe for their largest opening-day advantage in the biennial event in a nearly half-century.

With U.S. results highlighted in red and Europe in blue on the Whistling Straits's scoreboards, chants of "USA, USA" rang out across the striking links-style layout from dawn to dusk as 40,000 mostly American fans basked in a dominating performance by the United States not seen since 1975.

By winning both sessions 3-1, U.S. captain Steve Stricker's men are nearly halfway to the 14-1/2 points needed to reclaim the small gold cup that will be hoisted by the winners on Sunday.

History is surely on the Americans' side as they have never lost a Ryder Cup at home when winning the first session 3-1 or better. In fact, they are 11-0 under that scenario, but European captain Padraig Harrington remained defiant.

Play resumes on Saturday at 7:05 a.m. CT (1205 GMT) with foursomes again followed by afternoon fourballs.

"No doubt it was a tough day," said Harrington. "There's obviously still 20 points to play for.

"You can't just turn around and try to eat into a lead straightaway in one session.

"It would be lovely if it happened, but you can't think like that. You've got to do it slowly, one step at a time."

The Americans, who boast an average world ranking of nine compared to 30 for Europe, were the heavy favourites, but few expected the largely inexperienced side to deliver such a poised performance.

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele produced another gold medal-worthy effort in his Ryder Cup debut, winning both his matches.

For the morning foursomes, Schauffele teamed up with Patrick Cantlay for a 5&3 win over Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, then in the afternoon was matched up with Dustin Johnson for a 2&1 win over Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger.

Sergio Garcia, who went out in the day's first group with fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, equalled Nick Faldo's record for Ryder Cup match wins with 23, but that was the only highlight on what proved to be a rough day for the European side. read more

Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton birdied their final hole to halve their fourball match with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, another of six rookies on the 12-man U.S. squad.

Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland held on to tie Justin Thomas and Cantlay to earn Europe's only other half-point.

Ryder Cup rookie Harris English and Tony Finau beat McIlroy and Shane Lowry 4&3 to give the United States their other full point in fourball.

"We can come back from 6-2," said McIlroy, who lost two matches in a single day for the first time in six Ryder Cups.

Harrington sent his big guns of Rahm and Garcia out first in the morning foursome, hoping they would set the pace.

The two Spaniards did their part could not inspire those following.

In the second match, Johnson and British Open champion Collin Morikawa beat Casey and Hovland with a birdie at the par-five 16th for a 3&2 victory.

Brooks Koepka and American debutant Daniel Berger, in the penultimate match of the morning session, proved too solid for Europe's Ryder Cup stalwart Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, claiming a 2&1 win.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Bryson DeChambeau, caddie narrowly avoid rarely used ruling at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has not even played a full round at the Ryder Cup yet, but he’s already made a ton of headlines. From his spectator-plunking birdie on the 1st, to his mammoth drive at the 5th, each time he’s stepped to the ball, something worthwhile has happened. At the 6th...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#United States#Gold Cup#Kohler#Americans#European
rydercup.com

Act of sportsmanship between Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood

Winning isn’t everything in the Ryder Cup. It’s also the great moments that come out of the competition. The greatest example was in 1969 – the Concession – when Jack Nicklaus came down the final hole at Royal Birkdale tied with Tony Jacklin. After Nicklaus made a par putt, he conceded Jacklin’s par, ending that Ryder Cup in a tie, which allowed Great Britain & Ireland (continental Europe joined the Ryder Cup in 1079) to retain the Cup.
GOLF
The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Responds To Message From Brooks Koepka

Are Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – dare we say it – friends? Based on their social media activity, we think so. DeChambeau and Koepka are, believe it or not, U.S. teammates at the Ryder Cup. That means they’re going to have to put their feud behind them to bring the Ryder Cup trophy back to the States. It appears they’re on the right track.
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas is changing caddies and hiring a familiar face

Just days after a raucous celebration at the Ryder Cup, news has arrived from the camp of Justin Thomas: he’s got a new caddie on the bag. Not just any caddie, of course, but Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, one of the most successful caddies in PGA Tour history. Bones famously caddied for Phil Mickelson for much of Lefty’s career until taking a gig as an on-course reporter for NBC and Golf Channel.
GOLF
The Independent

Rory McIlroy reduced to tears as dominant United States regain Ryder Cup

An emotional Rory McIlroy was reduced to tears as the United States regained the Ryder Cup with an utterly dominant performance at Whistling Straits.Trailing 11-5 heading into Sunday’s 12 singles matches, Padraig Harrington’s European team needed a comeback greater than 2012’s ‘Miracle at Medinah’ to retain the trophy, with the home side requiring just three and a half points.But although McIlroy belatedly found some form to beat Xander Schauffele in the opening match, the previously unbeaten Jon Rahm lost to Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay defeated Shane Lowry to take the home side to the brink of victory.Two rookies. Two...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2021 Ryder Cup predictions, odds: Expert picks as United States vs. Europe teams battle at Whistling Straits

The predictions have been made, the ballots have been counted and it's time to unveil what's (probably) going to happen at the 43rd Ryder Cup. With the United States fielding one of its most talented (but youngest) teams ever and Europe countering with one of its most experienced, there's been much debate about the proper path to a Sunday celebration.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Will the United States REGRET not picking Patrick Reed at the Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup is a results based business - win and you're a hero but lose and everything is questioned. This is why Patrick Reed's omission from the team may well be scrutinized if the Americans fail to win back the Ryder Cup. Usually, Ryder Cup captains talk about getting...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryder Cup: United States and Europe split Saturday Four-Ball; Americans lead 11-5 heading into Sunday singles

HAVEN, Wis. – Affable and animated Shane Lowry put on quite a show in the first match of Saturday afternoon’s Four-Ball action. Partnered with Tyrrell Hatton against USA’s Tony Finau and Harris English, Lowry knew he had to come up with his best golf to help Europe climb out of a substantial hole at Whistling Straits in the 43rd Ryder Cup.
HAVEN, WI
Tennis World Usa

Sergio Garcia, more bad news in Mississippi

The elimination of Sergio Garcia, the comeback show of Will Zalatoris who flies in the lead along with Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala. In Jackson (USA), Mississippi, these are the verdicts at the end of the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, a tournament of the PGA Tour which, in the middle of the race, loses the most anticipated protagonist: Garcia.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Reuters

Reuters

194K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy