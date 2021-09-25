CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Why Premier League kick-off time has been moved

Manchester United ’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at Old Trafford has had a new kick-off time confirmed.

The Red Devils were due to face Dean Smith’s side at 3pm on 25 September, but the match will now begin in the earlier slot at 12:30pm.

The match will therefore play out at the same time as Chelsea vs Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in what promises to be a pivotal weekend in the Premier League title race.

The move comes after safety concerns due to The Courteeners playing a concert at Lancashire Cricket Club, Emirates Old Trafford on the same day.

And by playing the match earlier, Greater Manchester Police and TfGM will “avoid significant crowd, traffic and operational issues.”

A club statement read: “Our home match against Aston Villa on 25 September has been brought forward to a 12.30 BST kick-off, following a request from Trafford Council Safety Advisory Group to move the game due to The Courteeners concert at Lancashire Cricket Club, Emirates Old Trafford, on the same day.

“This request was supported by Greater Manchester Police and TfGM to avoid significant crowd, traffic and operational issues locally.

“We regret any disruption that this may cause around our supporters’ plans for the day.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will look to gain an edge on title rivals Chelsea and champions City, with at least one guaranteed to drop points that weekend.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has enhanced expectations for the Red Devils this season.

Though defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League has provided a setback.

The match was not originally selected for TV so will not be broadcast in the UK despite the earlier kick-off time.

