Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2022 Stadium Tour Plans With Wacky News Broadcast

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
On the same day Blood Sugar Sex Magick celebrates its 30th birthday , the Red Hot Chili Peppers revealed that they will embark on a global stadium tour in 2022.

The band made the announcement in a faux-news broadcast, with co-anchors Johnson Hammerswaddle (or Anthony Kiedis) and Todd the Squirrel (Flea) alerting viewers of KHOT News about the band’s plans, but not before giving a rundown of the day’s news.

“Half of humanity will boil alive by next Thursday, and there’s a new chicken sandwich coming out,” Todd the Squirrel said before kicking it over to weatherman Randy Raindrops (Chad Smith).

Guitarist John Frusciante — as himself — then joined the broadcast to reveal, “We’re gonna do a tour starting in June 2022”; the U.S. leg will kick off in July.

The trek will mark the band’s first in 15 years with Frusciante, who reunited with the band back in December 2019 following a 10-year absence. As Live Nation noted in a press release that accompanied the announcement, “All the tour dates, sales information, support acts and other factoids will be available shortly.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers last performed live together at a benefit show in November 2019, a gig that was guitarist Josh Klinghoffer’s final concert with the band .

The tour kicks off in Europe at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain on June 4th and runs through mid-July before a 19-date trek through North America. Tickets go on sale October 15th, with a RHCP fan presale beginning on October 9th. Guests in North America include the Strokes, Beck, HAIM, St. Vincent, Thundercat, and King Princess.

2022 North American Tour Dates

July 23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High*
July 27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park*
July 29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium+
July 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium+
August 3 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park^
August 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium^^
August 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park^
August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium^
August 14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park^
August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium^
August 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field^
August 21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^
August 30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium^
September 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium^
September 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park^
September 8 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park^
September 10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)
September 15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium^
September 18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field^

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat
+with special guests Beck and Thundercat
^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat
^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess
#with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat

#Metlife Stadium#Comerica Park#Nationals Park#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#Khot News#Live Nation#North American#Nv#Ga
Rolling Stone

Genesis Postpone Tour Dates Due to Covid-Infected Band Members

Genesis have been forced to postpone the final four U.K. dates of their Last Domino? Tour due to a “positive Covid-19 tests within the band.” They didn’t elaborate on which specific members of the band tested positive. “This is a hugely frustrating development for the band, who are devastated with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE Officially Announces 'Turning To Crime' Album, Shares '7 And 7 Is' Single

DEEP PURPLE's next studio effort will be an album of covers titled "Turning To Crime". Due on November 26 via earMUSIC, the LP will contain DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.
ROCK MUSIC
