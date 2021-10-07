Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2022 Stadium Tour Plans With Wacky News Broadcast

On the same day Blood Sugar Sex Magick celebrates its 30th birthday , the Red Hot Chili Peppers revealed that they will embark on a global stadium tour in 2022.

The band made the announcement in a faux-news broadcast, with co-anchors Johnson Hammerswaddle (or Anthony Kiedis) and Todd the Squirrel (Flea) alerting viewers of KHOT News about the band’s plans, but not before giving a rundown of the day’s news.

“Half of humanity will boil alive by next Thursday, and there’s a new chicken sandwich coming out,” Todd the Squirrel said before kicking it over to weatherman Randy Raindrops (Chad Smith).

Guitarist John Frusciante — as himself — then joined the broadcast to reveal, “We’re gonna do a tour starting in June 2022”; the U.S. leg will kick off in July.

The trek will mark the band’s first in 15 years with Frusciante, who reunited with the band back in December 2019 following a 10-year absence. As Live Nation noted in a press release that accompanied the announcement, “All the tour dates, sales information, support acts and other factoids will be available shortly.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers last performed live together at a benefit show in November 2019, a gig that was guitarist Josh Klinghoffer’s final concert with the band .

The tour kicks off in Europe at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain on June 4th and runs through mid-July before a 19-date trek through North America. Tickets go on sale October 15th, with a RHCP fan presale beginning on October 9th. Guests in North America include the Strokes, Beck, HAIM, St. Vincent, Thundercat, and King Princess.

2022 North American Tour Dates

July 23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High*

July 27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park*

July 29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium+

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium+

August 3 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park^

August 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium^^

August 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park^

August 12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium^

August 14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park^

August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium^

August 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field^

August 21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^

August 30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium^

September 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium^

September 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park^

September 8 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park^

September 10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

September 15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium^

September 18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field^

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

#with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat