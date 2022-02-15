We're having Aldi superfans share their grocery lists with us. Here are their favorite things to buy there.

Aldi fans are loyal to the store's budget groceries. Aldi; Courtney Nuss; Marianne Ayala/Insider

Insider has rounded up shopping lists from eight Aldi fans, and these are their favorite products.

Frequent shoppers love the store's pizza, bread, canned goods, nuts, and produce.

The fans also shared their favorite Aldi drinks, including coffee, wine, and kombucha.

As part of our Aldi Diaries series, Insider has been gathering grocery lists from people around the globe who love shopping at the chain.

Read on for some of their favorite products to get at the budget-friendly chain.

Rachel Fernandez, a vegetarian shopper, has relied on Aldi for over 4 years

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen take-and-bake deli pizzas are cheap and easy to build on

Mama Cozzi Pizza Kitchen cheese pizza. Rachel Fernandez for Insider

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen makes it into Aldi's fan-favorite-product awards every year.

The deli pizzas come in a variety of toppings, but Fernandez prefers the $4.99 cheese option because it's a great canvas for your own extra ingredients .

Her go-to toppings are caramelized onions, garlic, and marinated artichoke heart (all of which she purchases at Aldi).

Winking Owl wine is affordable and great for batch drinks

Winking Owl red wine. Rachel Fernandez for Insider

Not everyone can get behind Aldi's $3 Winking Owl wine, but its followers are loyal.

Fernandez uses the cheap bottles to make homemade sangria and other batch alcoholic punches.

The chickenless tenders at Aldi are a great meat replacement

Earth Grown vegan chicken-less tenders. Rachel Fernandez for Insider

Plenty of stores stock plant-based meat alternatives, but Aldi's prices are largely unmatched.

The Earth Grown brand has a variety of vegan products, including the $2.95 chickenless tenders that Fernandez cooks in her air fryer.

Vegan bartender Emily Anderson picks up some of her favorite cocktail ingredients at Aldi

There's plenty of fresh, citrus fruits to chose from

Assorted citrus fruits at Aldi. Emily Anderson

Anderson usually picks up three bags of fresh limes, lemons, or oranges for under $10.

She uses the juices for cocktails and the peels for garnishes.

Aldi stocks a number of salts that pair nicely with different cocktails

Assorted salts available at Aldi. Emily Anderson

No home bar is complete without fancy salts for rimming margarita glasses and tequila shots.

Anderson also adds fine-ground salt to daiquiris, palomas, sours, and her original cocktails.

Tea can be a fun ingredient to experiment with in your cocktails

Assorted Brenner teas. Emily Anderson

Tea can add a unique burst of flavor to cocktails.

Anderson recommended trying peppermint and chamomile with honey and whiskey or chai with rum punch.

George Arkley buys all of her Mediterranean-diet essentials at Aldi in the UK

Marinated king prawns can be thrown right on the grill

Garlic, chili, and coriander king prawns. George Arkley

Although they're on the higher side of Aldi's price range, the Tasty Catch's marinated king prawns are a great splurge for a barbecue.

Arkley recommended the garlic, chili, and coriander flavor.

Aldi's canned beans, veggies, and fish can't be beat

The canned products are super cheap. George Arkley

One of the cheapest ways to stick to the Mediterranean diet is to stock your pantry with plenty of canned products like beans, veggies, and fish.

Chickpeas, black beans, and butter beans can be added to veggie burgers, pastas, and curries, and canned tomatoes can be used in sauces and stews.

Tinned fish, which Arkley said tastes the same no matter the price, is also super affordable at Aldi.

Olive oil is an essential part of the Med diet

Assorted Solesta infused olive oils. George Arkley

If you're following the Med diet, olive oil can really start eating away at your food budget since it's used in pretty much every dish.

Aldi stocks some affordable bottles, and Arkley also recommended the store's chili- and garlic-infused oils for extra flavor.

Katie Kelly has been coming back to Aldi every week for 5 years

The store's Greek yogurt can be used for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Friendly Farms nonfat Greek yogurt. Courtney Nuss

Plain Greek yogurt is a versatile kitchen staple.

In addition to eating it with cereal and fruit, Kelly uses the yogurt for thickening smoothies and even as a sour-cream replacement for tacos.

She gets her daily boost of caffeine from Café Bustelo's ground coffee

Café Bustelo coffee. Katie Kelly for Insider

Aldi has several options when it comes to coffee, but Kelly swears by the Café Bustelo grounds.

She uses it to make two shots of espresso every morning, which she pairs with honey, vanilla extract, and oat milk.

Aldi stocks both name-brand and its own kombucha

VitaLife kombucha. Katie Kelly for Insider

Even with name-brand options on the shelves, Kelly recommended Aldi's VitaLife kombucha.

Her favorite flavor is Berry Nirvana.

Courtney Nuss is a solo Aldi shopper who sticks to a tight budget

Aldi has some of the most affordable cashews around

Aldi sells a few different bags of nuts. Courtney Nuss

If you're always on the go or looking for easy snack ideas, Nuss recommended cashews.

Although the nut can be pretty expensive at some stores, Aldi sells bags for under $5.

Happy Farms provolone slices make lunches easy

Friendly Farms provolone cheese slices. Courtney Nuss

Investing in low-cost sandwich fixings can really make a difference in your monthly grocery budget, according to Nuss.

She picks up the Happy Farm's provolone slices and Specially Selected Black Forest ham at Aldi to make easy and affordable ham-and-cheese sandwiches.

To bring simple sandwiches to the next level, she also picks up an Italian loaf

Specially Selected Italian bread. Courtney Nuss

Nuss reaches for the Italian loaf at Aldi, which she slices and heats in the oven right before eating.

For under $3, the bread can be used for morning toast, sandwiches, or dinner side dishes.

Military wife Amanda Turner drives 90 minutes with her toddler to shop at Aldi

Avocados are a staple in her house, and Aldi's are cheap

Aldi has great produce prices. Amanda Turner

Turner uses avocados for everything from brownies to tacos.

Although they can be expensive at some grocers, Aldi sells nice-sized ones for $0.49.

There's a reason the 'Red Bag' chicken has a cult following

The chicken is a fan-favorite item at the store. Amanda Turner

According to Turner, Aldi's Kirkwood breaded chicken-breast fillets (fondly referred to by fans as "Red Bag Chicken" ) are a great Chick-fil-A dupe.

She cooks them in an air fryer for 15 minutes or in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 (switching to broil for the last couple of minutes).

In addition to getting a nice crunch, the fillets have a well-spiced pickle flavor.

If you're shopping at Aldi in the South, pick up a carton of Blue Bell ice cream

I've been able to pick up Blue Bell ice cream on sale. Amanda Turner

Although it's only regionally stocked in the South, Turner's whole family loves Blue Bell ice cream as a special treat.

A 64-ounce container of Blue Bell ice cream sells for $6.97 at Aldi, and it's even sometimes on sale for $5.97.

Sabah Hussain likes to stock up on party supplies at Aldi

The store has great cheeses for a charcuterie board

Specially Selected French baking Camembert. Sabah Hussain

Charcuterie boards are great for grazing before the main course of a dinner party.

Hussain is a fan of topping Aldi's baked Camembert with honey, rosemary, chili flakes, and sliced garlic to put in the center of her board.

Flavored water is a nice nonalcoholic option for guests

Aqua Vale flavored waters at Aldi. Sabah Hussain

For people who don't drink alcohol, but still want a fun drink with dinner, Aldi has a nice selection of still and sparkling flavored waters.

Hussain recommended mixing them with lemonade and garnishing with raspberries for extra flair.

Aldi has plenty of premade desserts that make hosting easy

Dessert Menu mixed-berry cheesecake. Sabah Hussain

Hussain's dinner guests rarely turn down dessert, but to save on time, she picks up a premade treat at Aldi.

The store has a delicious range of sweet options , including tasty thaw-and-eat cheesecakes.

Spencer Morin shops at Adli for products that help her meet her weight-loss goals

Simply Nature's cheesy cauliflower crackers are a great snack to swap into your pantry

Simple Nature cauliflower crackers. Spencer Morin

If you crave something savory and cheesy in the afternoon or evening, Morin suggested the Simple Nature cauliflower crackers in cheddar.

A serving is only 110 calories, and they also come in a sea-salt flavor.

The jalapeño-artichoke dip is great for parties or game nights

Park Street Deli jalapeño-artichoke dip. Spencer Morin

Aldi stocks plenty of fun dips that work well for snacking or party spreads. You can eat them with corn chips, black-bean chips, celery, or whatever else you have on hand.

Morin said her favorites are the jalapeño-artichoke dip and the cauliflower-Buffalo dip.

L'oven Fresh's everything bagel thins are great for breakfast

L'oven Fresh everything bagel skinnys. Spencer Morin

Morin said she prefers the L'oven Fresh bagel skinny over regular, more calorie-dense bagels because there's a better ratio of cream cheese to bread.

She uses them to fix up bagels with cream cheese, egg sandwiches , or avocado toast in the mornings.

