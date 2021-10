Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men remain unbeaten in the Premier League this term after a thriller in the capital, which had the most dramatic ending. United fell behind to a goal from Said Benrahma after 30 minutes when the Algerian’s strike deflected off Raphael Varane and into the net past De Gea, who could do nothing about it. Five minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo equalised for the Reds with his fourth goal in three appearances since his return to Manchester.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO