Fall Foliage: Where to see it around the tri-state, and 7 tips for leaf peepers

Beautiful fall colors are starting to emerge across the Northeast of the United States.

According to Connecticut's Department of Energy & Environmental Protections , foliage season begins in late September and extends through early November. Peak color is estimated to be between Oct. 5 and Nov. 8.

Here's some information on where to go to find great fall foliage:

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut Northwest/Northeast Corners: Oct. 7-13

Connecticut Eastern and Western Mid-State Counties: Oct. 14-20

Shoreline and lower Connecticut River Valley: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6

NEW JERSEY

Average peak color in New Jersey is Oct. 19-29 but it really depends on variables like temperature and rainfall.

NEW YORK

In New York, fall colors are expected to peak around the week of Oct. 15.

Check out what the fall colors look like in the tri-state area this week:

OTHER NORTHEAST STATES

Below are some tips for leaf peepers:

1. Plan ahead! If you're planing on an overnight trip to see the changing leaves, make hotel arrangements early, as many have extra regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Follow the state guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Try to plan your trip during mid-week; you will find that roads are quieter giving you more opportunity to enjoy the views.

4. Make an adventure out of your trip, explore the back roads. Some of the best sights are off the beaten path.

5. Don't worry about missing "peak" color. You will still be able to enjoy a full array of colors that can be found before "peak.”

6. Make time to explore some areas on foot. Hiking allows you to truly experience the foliage.

7. Wear a face covering and maintain appropriate social distancing.

