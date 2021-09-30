Featured Local Job: Cashier/ Stocking
Heeter Lumber currently has an opening for a Cashier/ Stocking Team Member. Position Description: The Cashier is responsible for customer sales. The cashier position is also responsible for register transactions involving the sale of and/or return of merchandise. Stocking, backroom, and receiving team members work to ensure customers can find all of the items they have on their shopping list. Your job could include moving inventory in the backroom, unloading trucks, or helping customers while stocking shelves.explorevenango.com
