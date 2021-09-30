CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Featured Local Job: Cashier/ Stocking

By Tyler Ochs
explore venango
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeeter Lumber currently has an opening for a Cashier/ Stocking Team Member. Position Description: The Cashier is responsible for customer sales. The cashier position is also responsible for register transactions involving the sale of and/or return of merchandise. Stocking, backroom, and receiving team members work to ensure customers can find all of the items they have on their shopping list. Your job could include moving inventory in the backroom, unloading trucks, or helping customers while stocking shelves.

explorevenango.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

ThredUp to open Dallas facility that will add 2,000 local jobs

ThredUp Inc. said Tuesday that it will open a 600,000-square-foot distribution center in Lancaster, Tex. that will create 2,000 jobs. The four-level facility will house 10 million items, more than doubling the number of items in its network, bringing the total to 16.5 million items. ThredUp is an online resale business, an area of retail that has made gains as consumers, especially young ones, turn to more eco-friendly lifestyles. ThredUp also offers brand names at lower prices. ThredUp has partnered with brands like Madewell to offer resale services. The new facility is expected to open in the second quarter of 2022 with an initial capacity of 500,000 items. ThredUp stock began trading in March. The stock has dropped 22% over the past three months while the S&P 500 index has gained 3.6% for the period.
LANCASTER, TX
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Department Clerk III Floater

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Department Clerk III ($9.60/hr.) position for their Children & Youth Services and Mental Health units. Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. They provide paid holidays, vacations, and sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance; employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan.
JOBS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Two Paraprofessionals & Cheerleading Coach

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill openings for two Paraprofessionals and a Cheerleading/ Competitive Spirit Varsity/ Jr Assistant Coach. Positions are available immediately at the Keystone School District. Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances and Three...
JOBS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

11pm – 7am, $18/hr Non-Exempt. Knowledge of belts, pulleys, and sprocket drive systems. For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com. Assembler – Oil City. 1st shift, $11/hr. Non-Exempt. Potential for Temporary to Permanent. Requirements:. Prior use of hand/power tools. Ability to stand, lift, bend and twist...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocking#Cashier#Company Safety Program#Customer Service Project#Heeter Lumber Inc#Register Operations#Store Appearance#Ged
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Full and Part-Time Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals. Are you a dependable, compassionate, energetic person who wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities? Are you someone ready to try something new? Do you want an opportunity to do something rewarding, and a career where you can make a difference in someone’s life?
CLARION, PA
FOX2Now

Featured job: Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse Associate

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse Associate. It pays up to $18.80 dollars an hour with a bonus of up to $2,000. The role is crucial in getting orders ready for customers relying on Amazon services. It’s a fast-paced, physical role. Duties & Responsibilities. Receive...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Various Positions at Beverage-Air

Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for various positions. Starting pay rate is $13.50/ hour. No experience is required. Pay can increase to as much as $18.50 with 5+ years of relevant manufacturing experience. Premium pay for the weekend shift. Quarterly pay progression reviews. Paid vacation and holidays. Comprehensive benefits...
JOBS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille currently has openings for multiple positions. Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Manufacturing Plant Opportunities – Webco Industries

Webco Industries in Oil City/Reno currently has openings in their manufacturing plant. Job Location: Webco – PA – Oil City – Oil City, PA. Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been important tenants of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions/ Departments at Presbyterian SeniorCare

Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for RNs, LPNs, Cooks, Dining Services Aides, Housekeeping, and a Laundry Aide at their Oil City Campus. Fall in love with your career! Join the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network team and make a difference!. For more information and to apply Click Here. EOE. Copyright © 2021...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: All Positions, Full-Time and Part-Time at Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers. Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance. Applicants must possess the following qualities:. Friendly and positive attitude. Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic. Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. Willing...
JOBS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Deer Creek Winery and Inn

Deer Creek Winery is a local, family-operated company looking to hire sales and cleaning staff at their main Shippenville winery and inn, as well as festival staff to travel to local festivals and farmers markets. They offer a fun, fast-paced environment. You’ll receive a 20% discount on all Deer Creek...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
eastcentralreporter.com

Vendor Scams, Featured Job Postings, & Upcoming Local Events

Effingham County Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. The Effingham High School Athletic Department would like to thank you for your past and future support of our programs through your advertising, sponsorships, and donations. I have been made aware of an unauthorized vendor, out of Texas, who is...
EFFINGHAM, IL
local21news.com

Are food shortages returning? Local grocer shares updates

Pandemic shortages have returned for retailers across the country. Unfortunately, just in time for the holiday season customers are seeing bare shelves and limits on essential items. Costco recently announced it will limit things like water, toilet paper, and some cleaning supplies. In a recent call with analysts, Costco CFO...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
qns.com

QNS Jobs Board offers free job postings ads and hundreds of local jobs to search for employment

QNS has always been a trusted source for employers to find quality local applicants. Now, its Jobs Board has gone online, in a convenient, cost effective, and searchable dashboard. Your recruitment ad can be posted throughout New York City on qns.com, amNY.com, BrooklynPaper.com, BXTimes.com, GayCityNews.com, and CaribbeanLifeNews.com — more than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
svdaily.com

Walmart to Hire 150,000 Holiday Workers

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, said it wants to hire approximately 150,000 new U.S. workers for the holiday season. Most of the jobs are permanent, full-time positions for its stores across the country. The new hires will help customers shop whether they’re in a store, using curbside pickup or shopping online.
ECONOMY
BobVila

11 Winter Supplies to Stock Up on Now, Before They Sell Out

The pandemic has caused supply chain issues and shortages in a number of different industries, from air conditioners and kitchen appliances to cars, computer chips and lumber. Due to worker shortages, overwhelmed ports, and resource demands, many products that are typically readily available have become hard to find. Investment bank Raymond James anticipates that these problems will worsen in the latter half of 2021 before they start to improve.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy