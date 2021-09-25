Obama Presidential Center groundbreaking: Former president, first lady to attend ceremony
A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to take place Tuesday afternoon at the future site of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side. Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle, will join Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot for the ceremony, according to the Obama Foundation. In August, demolition of the Jackson Park track and athletic field where the library will be build began. The project has faced years of pushback from park preservationists and community groups concerned by displacement. The $500 million facility is being built in Jackson Park on the South Side, not far from where the Obamas first met and had their family. It's near the law school where President Obama taught, and only a few miles from where he worked as a community organizer, and where Michelle grew up. It's also the area Obama represented in the Illinois Senate from 1997 to 2004. READ MORE: Obama Library project The center will not only house a museum, forum, public library and plaza, but also a playground and pedestrian and bike paths. The Obama Foundation hopes it will bring some 700,000 people to the South Sid eevery year. Roughly 5,000 jobs are expected to be created by the project, and the Concrete Collective contracted two African American-owned firms to work on the site. Construction is expected to take four years to complete. The project spent several years undergoing a lengthy federal review and challenges from local groups. In September, the city adopted an ordinance for the Woodlawn neighborhood, mandating affordability requirements on all rental and for-sale housing. Still, some have ongoing concerns about the center's impct on poor Black and brown neighborhoods.
