RTX 3060 Laptop Deals: All the Best Savings

Nvidia’s RTX 3060 is one of the best graphics cards for mid-range performance — armed with 3,840 CUDA cores, 6GB GDDR6 video memory and a boost clock speed up to 1,703 MHz.

There are so many promotions and it's difficult to separate the hype from the actual bargains. To help you choose, we're listing the best current RTX 3060 laptop deals below.

Best RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop Deals

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop: now $899 at Best Buy (was $1,399)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus offers a lot of bang for the buck, as it packs in a Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. All of that hot hardware is enclosed in a magnesium-alloy chassis. You'll watch all your gaming action through a 14-inch Full HD display (300 nits) with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Acer Predator Helios 300 (RTX 3060): now $1,409 at Walmart (was $1,599)

The Predator Helios comes with a 144Hz FHD screen powered by a Core-7 11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and the GeForce RTX 3060.

Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3060): now $1,299 at Adorama (was $1,599)

The Nitro 5 comes equipped with a Core-i7 11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and the GeForce RTX 3060.

Asus TUF Gaming 15: now $1,698 at Amazon (was $1,999)

Breaking that pattern, the Intel Core i7-11370H-armed TUF Gaming 15 gives you a bright 15.6-inch FHD panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, a whole array of I/O including Thunderbolt 4, 16GB RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

Asus TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop: now $1,194 at Amazon (was $1,399)

This laptop from Asus is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H and features a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Video is output to a 17.3-inch IPS with a refresh rate that caps out at 144Hz. Users have 16 GB of DDR4 and 1 TB of internal storage on an SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6: now $1,599 at Lenovo with coupon (was $2,089)

The Intel variant of Lenovo's Legion line features a Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 2TB (2x 1TB) PCIe SSD storage. Use coupon code HOLIDAYSURPRISE to get $100 off for a final price of $1,499.

MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop: now $1,134 at Amazon (was $1,199)

The GF65 has a 15.6-inch display with an FHD resolution at 144Hz. Under the hood, it's powered by an Intel Core i7-10750H processor alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Storage-wise, it comes with a 512GB internal SSD and 16GB of DDR4 for memory.

MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop: now $999 at Amazon (was $1,387)

The MSI Stealth 15M has a 15.6-inch IPS with an FHD at 144 Hz. It features an Intel Core i7-11375H processor along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for graphics. Memory-wise, users can expect 16GB of DDR4 SDRAM and a 512GB internal SSD.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: now $2,428 at Best Buy (was $2,499)

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced comes with a 15.6-inch QHD screen with a 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, an Intel Core i7-12700K, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.