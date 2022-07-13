RTX 3060 Laptop Amazon Prime Day Deals: All the Models You Can Buy Right Now

Nvidia’s RTX 3060 is one of the best graphics cards for mid-range performance — armed with 3,840 CUDA cores, 6GB GDDR6 video memory and a boost clock speed up to 1,703 MHz. We will be looking at all the Amazon Prime Day deals to try and find the best bargains on RTX 3060-powered laptops.

RTX 3060 laptop availability is becoming more and more widespread, but getting the good ones is still quite a challenge. That’s why we’re doing this big round-up of all the major-brand RTX 3060 laptops you can buy (in the U.S.), plus links to where you can grab one.

Best Amazon Prime Day RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop Deals

We're hunting down the best of these RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals and listing them below.

Before we begin, a quick disclaimer: we have not tested all of these laptops. If you want the best gaming laptops , as tested by us, we have a list for that. But since demand for laptops with this GPU continues (alongside RTX 3070 laptops and RTX 3080 laptops ), we wanted to make the task of hunting one down easy for you.

Acer RTX 3060 laptops

Acer offers the RTX 3060 in both the Predator and Nitro variants of its gaming laptop lineup.

Acer Predator Helios 300 (RTX 3060): was $1,599, now $1,379 at Walmart

The Predator Helios comes with a 144Hz FHD screen powered by a Core-7 11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and the GeForce RTX 3060. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3060): was $1,600, now $1,224 at Adorama

The Nitro 5 comes equipped with a Core-i7 11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and the GeForce RTX 3060. View Deal

Alienware RTX 3060 laptops

Alienware gives you a breadth of customization options for each of its RTX 3060 laptops — allowing you to get the best balance of specs for your investment. The downside to this is that shipping times can be anywhere from one week to two months.

Alienware X15: was $2,299, now $1,469 at Dell

The latest additions to the Alienware lineup always come with a bit of a price premium to them, but for that, you’re getting one of the most stylish gaming laptops Dell’s put out in years. Under the hood, you’ll find 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Asus RTX 3060 laptops

You can find RTX 3060 versions of all the mainline laptops in Asus’ lineup — from beastly gaming rigs to creative pro systems. Plus, you can snap one up and get it delivered pretty quickly too, with windows up to a week.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,549, now $1,317 at Best Buy

This configuration sports a 14-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, dedicated RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. Alongside this stacked spec list, you have an up to 10-hour battery life and all the I/O you need to plug this straight into your home setup. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming 15: was $1,999, now $1,540 at Amazon

Breaking that pattern, the Intel Core i7-11370H-armed TUF Gaming 15 gives you a bright 15.6-inch FHD panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, a whole array of I/O including Thunderbolt 4, 16GB RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,378, now $1,300 at Amazon

Users get a 15.6-inch IPS display with an FHD resolution at 300Hz with the ROG Strix G15. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for graphics. View Deal

Asus ROG M16: was $1,849, now $1,499 at Best Buy

Taking things one step further, this ROG 16 powerhouse comes armed with a gorgeous 16-inch 16:10 display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Dell RTX 3060 laptops

Alongside Alienware, Dell does some decent laptops of its own with a dedicated RTX 3060 GPU. Shipping times vary from a week to a couple months, so make sure you check first before buying.

Dell G15 Special Edition: was $1,604, now $1,549 at Dell

This non-Alienware Dell gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H, an RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3060 laptops

Much like Dell, Gigabyte applies the RTX 3060 to both gaming and power user workstation systems. This results in a wide variety of choices, all of which are very competitively priced and available for delivery within a week.

Gigabyte G5 KC Thin: $1,359 at Newegg

The first of two Gigabyte gaming laptops, the lower-cost G5 KC comes packed with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD, plus Nahimic 3D audio and a full RGB-backlit keyboard. View Deal

Gigabyte A5 K1 (RTX3060): was $1,399, now $1,049 at B&H

The A5 X1 pairs a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060. The laptop also has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD at its disposal. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15p: $1,550 at Newegg

Looking for a big upgrade over the standards set by the G5 KC? The Aorus 15P packs a silky smooth 240Hz display up top, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Thunderbolt 4 port. View Deal

HP RTX 3060 laptops

HP has packed the RTX 3060 into its Omen 15 laptop, Omen 17 and Victus lines, so you can choose between Intel and AMD while making the most of its refined design and comfortable keyboard. Read more in our HP Omen 15 review .

HP Omen 17t: $1,429 at HP

Take HP gaming to the next level with a 17-inch panel, alongside an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD — thermally managed by OMEN Tempest cooling technology. View Deal

Victus by HP 16: was $1,249, now $999 at HP

A really well-priced system for what you get! The HP Victus gaming rig features a 16.1-inch FHD panel, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, plus the RTX 3060 (of course). View Deal

Lenovo RTX 3060 laptops

Lenovo’s gaming laptops are customizable, with the option to add an RTX 3060 GPU. But take this with a pinch of salt, as with a 4+ month shipping time (except for the 17-inch Legion 5), availability seems to be limited.

Lenovo Legion 5 15: $1,099 at Lenovo

With an AMD Ryzen 5 5800H processor, 8GB RAM (upgradeable to 16GB) and a 512GB SSD, this Lenovo Legion 5 has enough power to play your latest titles and crunch the requirements for ray tracing. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 17: was $1,149, now $919 at Lenovo

Some of you may be scratching your head as to why this is cheaper than the 15-inch option. Simply put, it’s the only one that’s actually available! With the same specs as above but with a bigger screen and free 2-3 week shipping, this is the one to get. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5i: was $1,199, now $959 at Lenovo

The Intel variant of Lenovo’s Legion line features a Core i5-11400H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. View Deal

MSI RTX 3060 laptops

MSI's gaming laptops are priced competitively, meaning you won't see too much variation in cost between this and any of the other RTX 3060-armed competitors.

MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop: was $1,289, now $1,167 at Amazon

The GF65 has a 15.6-inch display with an FHD resolution at 144Hz. Under the hood, it's powered by an Intel Core i7-10750H processor alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Storage-wise, it comes with a 512GB internal SSD and 16GB of DDR4 for memory. View Deal

MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop: was $1,399, now $1,059 at Amazon

The MSI Stealth 15M has a 15.6-inch IPS with an FHD at 144 Hz. It features an Intel Core i7-11375H processor along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for graphics. Memory-wise, users can expect 16GB of DDR4 SDRAM and a 512GB internal SSD. View Deal

MSI Crosshair: was $1,549, now $1,223 at Amazon

Get this configuration in your crosshairs (get it?) for an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and plenty of I/O including an HDMI 2.0 port for 4K 60Hz gaming. View Deal

Razer RTX 3060 laptops

Razer’s gaming laptops always come with a bit of a price premium, and that’s no different for the company’s RTX 3060 systems. Shipping varies between immediate availability and a month.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: $2,049 at Razer

Take a step up to the Razer Blade 15 Advanced , which seriously upgrades the screen to a 15.6-inch QHD panel with a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Not just that, but storage doubles with a 1TB NVMe SSD. View Deal

