Fairfield County, CT

Man Charged With DUI, Reckless Driving After Crash In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
A Connecticut dump truck driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs after crashing the vehicle, causing severe injuries.

The incident took place on Wednesday, May 19, when officers were dispatched to Hollow Tree Ridge Road and Allwood Road in Darien for the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed that a six-wheeled dump truck that appeared to have left the roadway while negotiating a curve and had come to rest against a rock wall and adjacent trees, said Sgt. James Palmieri, of the Darien Police.

Based on the scene, it appeared as if the vehicle struck a tree before coming to rest, police said. Both the operator and passenger suffered severe injuries and were transported to Stamford Hospital for further treatment.

Due to the severity of the injuries sustained by the occupants of the truck, the Darien Police Accident Investigation Team (AIT) responded to the area to reconstruct the scene.

Following the investigation by the AIT, the operator of the vehicle was identified as Timothy O’Connor, age 59, of Seymour in New Haven County. Toxicology results showed that at the time of the crash, O’Connor had illegal narcotics in his system, Palmieri said.

A number of motor vehicle offenses were also identified. An arrest warrant was granted for O’Connor in August. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Connecticut State Police made contact with O’Connor on an unrelated matter and took him into custody on the warrant.

O'Connor was charged with:

  • Reckless driving;
  • Improper turn;
  • Failure to drive right;
  • Failure to wear a seatbelt;
  • Operating under the influence;
  • Unregistered motor vehicle;
  • Failure to insure a motor vehicle.

O'Connor was transported to the Darien Police Department where he was processed for the above charges. He was held on a $30,000 bond.

