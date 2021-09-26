CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT Felon Caught With '.38 Special,' Feds Say

By Kathy Reakes
 6 days ago
A Connecticut man pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

Allen Evans, age 35, of Hartford, made the plea on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in New Haven, said Leonard C Boyle, Acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in October 2020, Hartford Police stopped a car in which Evans was a passenger. Evans was arrested after a search of his person revealed a loaded Taurus Model 85 “.38 Special” handgun, and a search of the vehicle revealed additional ammunition.

At the time of his arrest, Evans was on state probation following a conviction in 2018 for possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Evans has been detained since his arrest.

Judge Meyer scheduled sentencing for December.

