Sacramento, CA

Arrest Made After Large Fight At Park In Natomas Leaves 1 Man Dead

By CBS13 Staff
 8 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An arrest was made after a person died following a fight at a Natomas park on Thursday night.

At around 10 p.m. police received reports of a fight involving several people at Northgate Park in the 2800 block of Mendel Way.  There, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries he received from the fight. He was given first aid by Sacramento Fire Department paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the city.

Raul Jimenez, 25, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a homicide charge, police said Friday night.

Homicide detectives and CSI are investigating the incident. Based on preliminary information, detectives believe a disturbance between the victim and Jiminez escalated into the homicide.

Detectives will be conducting a canvass of the area for witnesses and evidence.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Priscilla Cisneros
9d ago

What is wrong with people these days?! Killing left & right!!!

Mary Lencioni
9d ago

it's either shooting or fighting, some people needs to smell the coffee and get a life.

Sacramento, CA
Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

