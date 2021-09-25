CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

By Charlotte Henry
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s too early in the season for any game to be a title decider, but the Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream could give us a good indication as to who will eventually lift the trophy. They face-off in one of two early games this Premier League weekend. Chelsea vs...

www.tomsguide.com

The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Spurs 'keep tabs on Pochettino with Nuno future uncertain' (Football Insider) Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail) Roberto Martinez says he has still not been contacted by Barcelona over the manager's job - but has not ruled out taking the job if it is offered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea leave it late but take over at the top of the table

Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell’s late strikes sent Chelsea top of the Premier League as the Blues dispatched 10-man Southampton 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.James Ward-Prowse scored a penalty only to be sent off for a late, lunging tackle on Jorginho, opening the door for Werner and Chilwell to send the Blues back to winning ways.Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton teed up the chance for Chelsea to climb to the league’s summit, and after a testing and at times tetchy afternoon, Thomas Tuchel’s men obliged.Trevoh Chalobah’s header had the home side in the box seat, until Chilwell upended former Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Chelsea boss Tuchel urges Werner to keep improving

Thomas Tuchel warned Timo Werner he must keep improving after the Chelsea striker's first Premier League goal since April helped seal a 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's last-minute goal wrapped up the points as Chelsea moved top of the Premier League, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who host Manchester City on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne earns point for Man City after moment of Mohamed Salah magic

Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s stunning strike as Manchester City twice hit back to draw 2-2 at Anfield in a tie befitting two of the Premier League’s heavyweights.A game which Pep Guardiola’s side had bossed in the first half exploded into life after the break with the stand-out moment being Salah’s weaving effort, of which Lionel Messi would have been proud.The Egypt international twisted and turned past Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias before firing an angled right-footed shot inside the far post for his ninth goal in as many matches.But Manchester City were left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool and Man City draw, Xisco Munoz departs – Premier League talking points

Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points in an Anfield thriller, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and Watford’s Xisco Munoz became the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points from the weekend.Title heavyweights slug it out at AnfieldThey went toe to toe and threw punch for punch like the two thoroughbred heavyweights they are. Liverpool and Manchester City produced a breathtaking 2-2 Anfield draw which swung one way and then the other. Chelsea might sit top after their weekend win over Southampton, but many will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as both play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road

At the end of an intriguing game at Vicarage Road, here are our Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings. Both teams, Watford and Newcastle United, started the game on a positive note by trading a few line-breaking passes. However, as the teams grew into the game, it was an open game. Allan Saint Maximin was again a pain for the opposition with his crucial runs and playmaking abilities. Sean Longstaff scored the opener in the 23rd minute to give the game a halftime lead of 1-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
Tom's Guide

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream might not strike you as the most exciting fixture unless you're a fan of one of the teams, but think again. Despite being 37 miles away from each other, Crystal Palace and Brighton are fierce rivals and have been since the 1970s. As a result, the atmosphere for these games is usually intense, particularly at Palace's compact Selhurst Park stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tom's Guide

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

