ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Factbox: Countries weigh need for COVID-19 booster shots

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ny0r_0c6oNTtS00
Vials labelled "AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Many countries are expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster programmes or shortening the gap between shots as governments scramble to shore up protection against the new Omicron variant which emerged a month ago in southern Africa and Hong Kong. read more

Studies have shown that an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines - typically given in two doses - may not be enough to halt infection from Omicron, but a booster shot may help.

The World Health Organization has said in recent months that administering primary doses - rather than boosters - should be the priority, though it has recommended boosters for those with health issues or who received an inactivated vaccine. read more

Here are some of the options countries and regions are considering:

NORTH AMERICA

U.S. health regulators on Nov. 19 expanded eligibility for booster shots to all fully vaccinated adults. read more

The U.S. CDC took a stance more cautious than it had previously and said on Nov. 30 that everyone over 18 should get a booster shot as Omicron's emergence emphasized the importance of vaccination. read more

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending booster shots of an authorized mRNA vaccine to those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

EUROPE

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Nov. 24 recommended vaccine boosters for all adults, with priority for those over 40. Previously it had suggested the extra doses should be considered for frail older people and those with weakened immune systems. read more

The European Commission is recommending vaccinated people receive booster doses no more than six months after their initial shots, with a further three-month grace period for their COVID travel passes to be valid. read more

The EU's drugs regulator said on Dec. 9 that data supports getting vaccine boosters after three months. read more

These European countries are offering boosters to adults after they receive a full dose of a vaccine:

** Austria soon to recommend for over-12s four months after second dose; Belgium all over-18s; Britain accelerated its programme offering jabs to over-18s by end-Dec, third dose after three months; Czech Republic; Denmark will cut booster shot interval to 4-1/2 months from six months for people aged 18-39, already in place for over-40s; France had delivered nearly 24 million booster shots by Dec. 29, has cut the interval to four months from five, its regulator recommended on Dec. 24 administering boosters three months after first course; Germany all over-18s; recommends booster after three months; Greece three months after second vaccine shot or positive test, down from six months previously; Hungary; Ireland all adults; Italy for over-40s, will be made available to all over-18s; Malta all over-12s; Netherlands starting with over-60s, booster gap of three months; Norway; Poland; Russia; Romania has only approved Pfizer or Moderna boosters; Serbia; Slovakia; Spain Pfizer or Moderna booster shots for all inoculated with J&J; Sweden will begin gradual rollout to all adults; Switzerland recommends booster with an mRNA vaccine from 4 months after the primary vaccination course for over-16s;

These countries are offering boosters to people with weak immune systems, the elderly or vulnerable:

** Bulgaria; Finland may expand to other Finns later, booster gap narrowed to 3 months; Lithuania; Portugal to offer to a quarter of its population by the end of January, including over-50s inoculated with J&J vaccine; Slovenia; Spain has expanded to over-40s from over-60s to over-40s;

AFRICA

A few African countries are offering boosters amid the continent's low inoculation rates - only 7.5% of Africa's population are fully vaccinated, according to WHO.

These African countries are offering boosters to adults after they receive a full dose of a vaccine:

** Egypt on Dec. 16 approved booster shots for those who received their second shot at least six months ago. It had earlier approved boosters for the most vulnerable groups.

** Kenya will offer booster shots six months after the initial shot.

** Morocco, which has administered the most doses in Africa and started giving a third dose in October.

** Nigeria started to offer booster shots on Dec. 10 to those fully vaccinated.

** South Africa started offering booster shots of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine on Dec.24.

** Tunisia offers boosters 5 months after second dose.

** Zambia started booster jabs on Dec. 27 for over-18s, prioritising health workers and later those with health conditions that made them vulnerable. read more

ASIA, MIDDLE EAST

** Bangladesh began administering boosters to frontline workers.

** India will start giving booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers from Jan. 10 as cases of the Omicron variant are rising across the country. read more

** Kuwait will require incoming travellers to have the booster shot if more than nine months have passed since their vaccination. read more

These countries are offering boosters to adults after they receive a full dose:

** Bahrain Sputnik V to all over-18s at least six months after second dose; Cambodia AstraZeneca; Indonesia to health workers only, wider population planned in 2022); Israel all over-12s, offers fourth dose to the immunocompromised, elderly in care facilities; health ministry recommended a fourth dose to over-60s and those who received a booster shot at least four months ago); Malaysia over-18s; mandatory for over-60s, those vaccinated with Sinovac, and high-risk groups; Philippines has halved to three months the waiting time for a booster; Singapore booster gap reduced to 5 months); South Korea reduced the booster gap for all adults to three months; Taiwan booster gap reduced to 5 months; Thailand AstraZeneca or mRNA-type booster shots offered to people inoculated with Sinovac, second dose after 3 months; Turkey; UAE mandatory for people inoculated with Sinopharm vaccine.

These countries are offering boosters to people with weak immune systems, the elderly or vulnerable:

** Bangladesh over-60s; Bhutan over-65s as well as priority groups such as health workers, sufferers from chronic medical problems among others; China; Hong Kong; Japan started administering boosters to health care workers in early Dec., will offer shots to elderly from January after 6 months from last dose vs 8 previously.

AUSTRALIA began administering Pfizer COVID booster shots in November to fully vaccinated adults. It will cut the interval for booster shots to four from five months from Jan. 4 and reduce it to three months by the end of January. read more

LATIN & CENTRAL AMERICA

These countries are offering boosters to adults after they receive a full dose:

** Brazil; Cuba from Jan. 2022; Honduras; Panama cut the rollout time for boosters to three from six months for over-16s; Uruguay offers a Pfizer dose for those fully vaccinated with Sinovac).

These countries are offering boosters only to the immunosuppressed:

** Ecuador, but to offer boosters for general population from January.

These countries are offering boosters to elderly, vulnerable and at-risk people:

** Chile; Brazil; Dominican Republic, El Salvador elderly, health workers, people with underlying health conditions;

** Mexico plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses soon, beginning with elderly people.

Compiled by Dagmarah Mackos, Anna Pruchnicka; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Covid#Honduras#Omicron#The U S Cdc#Europe#Ecdc#The European Commission
Fortune

COVID booster campaigns will prolong the pandemic, the WHO warns

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The World Health Organization called on industrialized governments to place a moratorium on vaccinating healthy adults with booster doses, and instead donate those jabs to poorer countries, warning vaccine inequality could prolong the pandemic and needlessly result in further deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Philippines cuts COVID-19 booster shot interval to three months

MANILA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday halved the wait time for a COVID-19 vaccine booster to three months to help prevent the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant. A growing list of countries, including South Korea, the United Kingdom, Thailand and Germany, are shortening...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Hungary
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

South Asian and black populations see lowest Covid booster vaccination rates

Pakistani and Black populations in the UK see the lowest booster vaccination rates, new government data has revealed.Coverage of booster vaccinations among the over 50s showed just 42 per cent of Pakistani people in the UK had received their booster, while 44 per cent of Black Caribbean had received theirs and 54 per cent of Black African people. This compares to 77 per cent of white British people.According to the Office for National Statistic’s data, published on Friday, more than a quarter of people of Black Caribbean ethnicity are estimated to not have received a first Covid vaccine dose up...
WORLD
Reuters

Bhutan starts giving COVID-19 booster shots

KATHMANDU, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Bhutan has started giving COVID-19 booster shots to senior citizens and priority groups as the Himalayan kingdom tries to stave off the Omicron variant, health ministry officials said on Friday. Those aged 65 and older, overseas travellers, health workers, sufferers from chronic ailments and all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Brazil registers 49 new COVID-19 deaths

SAO PAULO, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 49 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 3,986 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now recorded a total of 619,105 coronavirus deaths and 22,291,507 confirmed cases. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France sixth country with more than 10 mln COVID infections

PARIS, Jan 1 (Reuters) - France became the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data published on Saturday. French health authorities reported 219,126 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Declines After Just Three Months

The protection offered by the Oxford-Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine declines after three months of receiving two doses, a study says. The findings – drawn from datasets in two countries – suggest that booster programs are needed to help maintain protection from severe disease in those vaccinated with Oxford-Astra Zeneca, experts say.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy