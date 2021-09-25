CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The tipping point for a low-carbon energy future is right around the corner: S&P Global Platts

By Rachel Koning Beals
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The tipping point on the path to a low-carbon energy future is just four years away, a new report Friday said.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 1

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Young: Is America's sustainable energy future a mirage?

Sustainable energy. Renewable energy. Green energy. Those are all buzz words I'm sure you've heard in recent years. And that's the direction we're moving here in the U.S. Electric cars, solar energy, and of course here in the Thumb we are all too aware of wind energy through wind turbines.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US envoy says climate summit can yield 'enormous progress'

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Saturday he thinks “enormous progress” can be made at upcoming U.N. climate talks in Scotland but more governments must come up with concrete commitments in the next 30 days. Kerry attended a preparatory meeting in Milan where delegates from around the world sought to identify where progress can be made before the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties starts in Glasgow on Oct. 31. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius with a goal of keeping it to 1.5 degrees...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Midland Reporter-Telegram

S&P Global Platts publishing carbon intensity measures

Just as crude is graded on its attributes from sulfur content to viscosity and density to API gravity, S&P Global Platts hopes carbon intensity will join that list of attributes. The energy news and benchmark commodity pricing provider has launched a pilot program to publish daily carbon offset premiums alongside...
MIDLAND, TX
techxplore.com

What is behind the rising gas prices

The rising price of gas has caused widespread concern across the country over how many consumers will afford to heat their homes this winter. The hike in costs has also seen many providers go under as the costs of supplying fuel becomes overbearing. Professor Michael Tamvakis, professor of commodity economics...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#S P#Co2 Emissions#Natural Gas#Getty Images#New York Climate Week#Icln#The S P Platts Report#U N General Assembly
NRVNews

Democrats Target Natural Gas

Natural gas is a core fuel for the modern world. It is used to heat homes, power the electric grid, and make manufactured products, including plastics. The United States has enjoyed a boom in natural gas for more than a decade. Advances in drilling technology and energy-friendly Trump Administration policies expanded the supply and drove prices down. Our country became a leading supplier of the fuel around the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the stock...
MARKETS
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Limiting Energy Emissions Is Crucial to Avoid the Worst of Climate Change

Scientists tell us that if we want to have a livable planet in coming decades, then emissions need to come down to net zero by 2050. As around three-quarters of the emissions that cause climate change come from energy, we at the International Energy Agency have turned this net-zero target into a road map for the energy sector. What needs to happen? We have described more than 400 milestones: for example, in 2030, 60% of cars sold should be electric vehicles , compared with 5% today. By 2040, half of all flights should be using sustainable fuels and the world needs to have phased out all coal and oil power plants where emissions aren’t captured.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
moneyweek.com

China’s energy crunch could export inflation around the globe

Quick reminder: don’t forget to get your ticket for the virtual MoneyWeek Wealth Summit. Early bird prices are still available, but not for long – it promises to be an extremely timely event this year, given all the upheaval we’re seeing. We’ll be asking some of the smartest financial experts around to help guide us through it all. Book here now.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Why OPEC+ is likely to keep its plan to boost oil output

Major oil producers are expected to keep their current oil agreement in place when they meet on Monday, gradually raising production, but analysts say they're likely to see increasing pressure to boost output even more with crude prices at their highest in almost three years and energy shortages in Europe and Asia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy prices drive Europe inflation to highest since 2008

Sharply higher oil and gas prices have pushed annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro to its highest in more than a decade in September. Economists and central bankers say the jump in inflation is temporary — but the higher energy prices have governments nonetheless scrambling to ease the pain of higher utility bills for households.The European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Friday that inflation came in at 3.4%, up from 3.0% in August and the highest since 2008.The overall inflation level was boosted by a jolting 17.4% increase in energy prices.Economists and the European Central...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Mexico eyes state monopoly to tap lithium rush

Mexico plans to move towards a state monopoly in the exploration and mining of lithium, a vital material in the production of electric car batteries, the government said Friday. The proposal is included in a constitutional reform bill submitted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the lower house of Congress. If approved, future concessions to extract minerals considered strategic, such as lithium, will not be awarded to private firms, interior minister Adan Lopez told reporters. "The state will control the exploration and production of these minerals," he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
