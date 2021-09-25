CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shasta County, CA

UPDATE: Fawn Fire Grows to 6,850 Acres in Shasta County; No New Structures Destroyed

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrlKL_0c6n0JfN00

REDDING (CBS SF) — A growing army of firefighters battled the advancing flames of the Fawn Fire northwest of Redding on Friday, making some progress and preventing any additional destruction as the fire grew closed on 7,000 acres.

The successful defense of many structures came 24 hours after homes burned and cherished memories were turned to ash in what authorities believe is an intentionally set blaze.

Cal Fire provided an update on the fire Friday evening, saying it had grown to 6,820 acres in size. The fire remained at 10% percent containment.

Engine Captain Chris Harvey with the Sacramento City Fire Department who was serving as public information officer for Cal Fire on the incident said that a total of 169 engines, 45 dozers, 35 hand crews and 29 water tenders were currently assigned to the Fawn Fire for a total of 1,663 personnel.

Harvey said that a Cal Fire damage inspection team was headed towards Shasta County and would start assessing the Fawn Fire damage Saturday morning.

Shane Lauderdale with Cal Fire Incident Management later added that crews had made protection of threatened homes a priority on Thursday, “saving literally hundreds of structures.”

While thousands of structures were still under threat from the fire — particularly in the area south of Fawndale on the southern end of the fire — Lauderdale said they were in “a much better place” thanks to efforts by crews on Thursday.

“One of our number one priorities for today was ensuring that mop up and patrol was done around all of those structures. so that as we went into today and this evening without further structures lost,” said Lauderdale.

While an official damage estimate had not been made, Lauderdale said there had been no reports on Friday of additional structures being burned.

New mandatory evacuation orders were issued by the Shasta County Sheriff at 11:30 a.m. Friday that covered all roads east of Interstate 5 and north of Old Oregon Trail covering the area north to Shasta Lake.

The Shasta County Sheriff earlier issued a warning to those who refused to obey evacuation orders to stay in their homes late Friday morning, saying if they are seen in areas that have been evacuated they could be removed by authorities.

“Now we’re dealing with a south wind that kind of picked up this afternoon, which is why we had a little sloppy over that we’re dealing with right now,” explained Shasta County Fire Marshal Jimmy Zanotelli. “Trying to hit it with tankers, the ground support, the helicopters.”

Not far away from where the fire was burning, those who had evacuated their homes stood and watched the helicopters pull water from Lake Shasta, itself a jarring depiction of California’s drought.

“It is,” said one woman gawking at the scene. “The lake is drying up. We’re in a major drought here.”

Harold Jones owns the Sugarloaf Cottages up I-5 at Lakehead, where drought has delivered a crushing blow, for the second time in just six years.

“It’s almost exactly the same,” said Jones. “Back in 2014 at this time we were down 165 feet, today were down 172. It’s almost exactly the same.”

The Fawn Fire is the latest destructive fire to send Californians fleeing this year. Fires have burned more than 3,600 square miles so far in 2021, destroying more than 3,200 homes, commercial properties and other structures.

Both fires and drought have become a consistent problem, Jones explained.

“It just seems like, for the last couple years, it has always been something. If it’s not the pandemic, it’s the fires, it’s a drought,” Jones said. “We are pretty resilient up here. Whatever is thrown at us, we make the best of it and keep surviving.”

Cal Fire officials said Thursday afternoon that they will be seeking “arson to wildland” charges against Alexandra Souverneva, a 30-year-old Palo Alto resident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhPCK_0c6n0JfN00

Fawn Fire arson suspect Alexandra Souverneva of Palo Alto (Shasta County Sheriff’s Office)

Employees of the JF Shay and Mountain Quarries — located near where the fire started on Wednesday — told investigators they saw a white female “trespassing on the property and acting irrationally.”

FAWN FIRE:

On Wednesday evening, firefighters engaged in battling the blaze saw a woman — later identified as Souverneva — walk out of the brush and ask for medical help.

During an interview with Cal Fire and law enforcement, officers came to believe Souverneva was responsible for setting the fire. She was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail.

The fire was burning in steep, rugged terrain as windy conditions caused the fire to spot in many areas. As the blaze jumped the control lines, it forced at least 4,000 residents to flee their homes. More than 2,000 structures were threatened.

At least 25 structures had burned by late Thursday including several homes.

Raw video of destruction left by Fawn Fire

Deb Webb was among those who lost their home. On Thursday evening, she stood in what was once her front yard, emotionally devastated by what she was seeing.

“I was told they (local officials) thought it was gone, but I didn’t know,” she said with tears streaking down her face. “I see my life gone. Mementos of everything gone. My mother whose gone, I don’t have her ashes anymore, they were in the house. My brother’s gone, his ashes were in the house.”

“I love this place so much,” she said. “We’ve been here since 2006. I mean. My husband has cancer. I
mean, I’ve been dealing with so much. And then this.”

Deb Webb’s return to her burned down home

The flames continued to rage overnight, taking an even greater toll. .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ge4y6_0c6n0JfN00

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order Thursday morning for the community of Mountain Gate and evacuation orders were expanded several times Thursday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations now include:

  • The community of Mountain Gate
  • All roads off of Old Oregon Trail in both directions between Bear Mountain north to Interstate 5
  • All roads north of Old Oregon Trail at Akrich north to Pine Grove and east of Interstate 5
  • All of Holiday Road south of Old Oregon Trail
  • All roads east of Dry Creek along Elk Trail east, north to Shasta Lake, and back down Dry Creek

In addition, an evacuation warning was issued for areas north of SR-299 and east of I-5. Redding police said Code Red notifications were being issued in that area. Residents who choose to evacuate were advised to head towards SR299.

A shelter was set up at the First Church of the Nazarene at 2255 Bechelli Lane in Redding. A temporary evacuation center at the Shasta College parking lot in Redding was closed because the area was also evacuated.

Wilson Walker contributed to this story.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Surfer in Stable Condition Following Shark Attack Off Sonoma County Coast

BODEGA BAY (KPIX) — A surfer bitten by a shark Sunday morning in waters near Bodega Bay suffered severe injuries but is in stable condition, authorities said. The man was attacked shortly after 9 a.m. in the surf off North Salmon Creek Beach. There were several surfers in the water, including Jared Davis who was paddling out with his friend, Eric. That’s when a swell rose up between Davis and a man floating next to him. “When he was back into view, I saw the dorsal fin of the shark and then I saw the tail fin of the shark kind of going...
BODEGA BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

California Drought: San Francisco Bay Area Exits Dismal 2020-2021 Rain Season

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Unlike a typical calendar year, the water year for California begins on Oct. 1 and the most recent season the drought-stricken region is leaving behind was one of the driest on record. According to the National Weather Service, normal rainfall for Santa Rosa from Oct 1-Sept 30 is 36.28 inches. Over the most recent time span, the area received just 13.01 inches or 39 percent of normal. For San Francisco, those totals were 23.65 inches for a normal year and just 9.04 inches fell during the 2020-2021 water year. It was the second-driest on record dating back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

City Officials Commemorate 30th Anniversary of Oakland Hills Firestorm

OAKLAND (KPIX) — On Saturday, Oct. 19, 1991, a massive wildfire roared through residential areas of Oakland and Berkeley. It became known as the Oakland Hills Firestorm and stood as the most destructive fire in California history. Thirty years later, people who were there met at the Rockridge BART station to remember those who died and talk about lessons learned. The historic blaze sparked to life on what used to be a vacant lot growing into a small brush fire that crews thought they had put out. But, after they left, the Diablo Winds began howling and smoldering embers became...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

No Injuries After High-Rise Window Falls 45 Stories to San Francisco Street During Repairs

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A window that was being repaired on the 45th floor of a high-rise in Rincon Hill fell and shattered on the street Thursday afternoon, but luckily no one was hurt. Shortly after 2 p.m. the San Francisco Department of Emergency Services tweeted for people and vehicles to avoid the intersection of 1st Street and Folsom due to an unspecified obstruction, saying that emergency crews were on the scene. ALERTSF: Avoid the area of 1st and Folsom Streets due to an obstruction. Emergency crews are on scene. Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Shasta County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Redding, CA
Accidents
City
Redding, CA
City
Shasta Lake, CA
Shasta County, CA
Government
City
Lakehead, CA
Redding, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palo Alto, CA
Shasta County, CA
Accidents
County
Shasta County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Tree Fire Near Hercules Causes Traffic Jam On I-80

HERCULES (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol (CHP) warned commuters Thursday afternoon that a tree fire on westbound I-80 near Hercules created traffic delays. CHP first reported the severe traffic alert around 2:42 p.m., noting that the tree fire was west of Willow Ave in Hercules, blocking the right and center lanes of westbound I-80. #Hercules Eastbound I-80 before Willow Ave., there's a tree fire near the freeway. Fire crews on scene. 📷 @CaltransD4 #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/s31HxRShdl — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) September 30, 2021 “Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area,” CHP noted in their alert. “There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.” UPDATE: At 3:22, Caltrans reported that the middle lane of westbound I-80 had opened up. UPDATE: Fire on Westbound I-80 West of Willow Ave in Hercules. Center Lane is Now Open, the Right Lanes Remain Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 30, 2021 This story will be updated.
HERCULES, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Woman Accused of Starting Fawn Fire Was Attempting To Boil Bear Urine to Drink

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — According to court documents, the Bay Area woman accused of starting the Fawn Fire in Shasta County last week was attempting to boil bear urine so she could drink it when she allegedly set off the destructive blaze. In a bizarre turn of events, charging documents said 30-year-old Palo Alto resident Alexandra Souverneva accidentally started the fire as she attempted to boil water from a puddle to drink. Fawn Fire arson suspect Alexandra Souverneva booking photo (Shasta County Sheriff’s Office) Souverneva had been hiking to Canada on September 22 and was seen in the Mountain Gate community in...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 4 Arrested After Immigration Demonstrators Shut Down Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four demonstrators were arrested and five vehicles seized after an immigration protest blocked lanes on the Golden Gate Bridge Thursday, bringing the morning commute into San Francisco to a halt for more than 30 minutes. The demonstration — organized by the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All — used a vehicle caravan to block lanes, calling attention to their demands for change to U.S. immigration policies. The caravan halted traffic around 7:20 a.m. and a massive banner reading “Override The Parliamentarian” was stretched across the lanes heading into San Francisco. The California Highway Patrol shut down the lanes heading into Marin as a precaution. From a flatbed truck, organizers delivered their message via a megaphone and unfurled a banner critical of Vice President Kamala Harris’ handling of immigration policy. The CHP said the lanes had been cleared by 7:53 a.m. but by that time the backup into the city stretched for miles into Marin County. They said they had arrested four protestors and towed five vehicles. No other information about the protest was immediately available, but organizers are also planning a noon rally in San Jose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

California Drought: Wasted Fresh Water Seen Surging Into San Jose Storm Drain

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Despite the current severe drought conditions across California, a storm drain near U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose seems to be filling with thousands of gallons of fresh water that are simply going to waste. There hasn’t been a storm in San Jose for many months. But even so, the storm drain is full of fresh, clear water where it mixes with street debris and flows in an unending stream down the drain. “I could hear it before I got to it,” said San Jose plumber Rogelio Carrasco, who knows something about leaking water. He heard the torrent while...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fawn#Fire Marshal#Fire Protection#Accident#Cbs Sf
CBS San Francisco

Fire Damages Playground At Sue Bierman Park Near San Francisco’s Ferry Building

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A San Francisco children’s playground near the Ferry Building will remain closed after a fire late Thursday night badly damaged it, San Francisco Recreation and Park Department officials said. Firefighters responded around 11:30 p.m. to Sue Bierman Park, located at Washington and Drumm streets. Although firefighters were able to successfully extinguish the blaze, it destroyed a slide, a pirate ship, and rubber safety surfacing, park officials said. A separate nearby children’s play area at the park was not damaged. However, the entire play area remains closed and parts that were not damaged in the fire may reopen next week,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major Illegal Marijuana Grow Bust In Alameda County; 100,000 Plants, $10 Million In Cash Seized

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Armed with search warrants, Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies have busted one of the largest illegal marijuana growing operations in California, seizing over 100,000 plants and upwards of $10 million in cash. The raids took place at multiple locations on Wednesday, but sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly posted on Facebook that deputies would be clearing out one facility on the 800 block of 77th Ave. of Oakland’s Fitchburg neighborhood for several days. In addition, more than a dozen search warrants were executed throughout the East Bay during the operation. “This organized and sophisticated network of individuals were making tens of...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Repairs Still Ongoing After Water Main Break in Alamo

ALAMO (CBS SF/BCN) — Repairs are still ongoing to an East Bay Municipal Utility District water main that ruptured early Friday morning in Alamo in Contra Costa County, sending water spilling out into the street for hours. Residents in the neighborhood awoke without water and many were trapped in their homes after the break sent thousands of gallons of water gushing from the ruptured pipe, turning their street into a river. City officials were faulting the city’s aging pipeline system for the break on Hemme Ave. near Danville Blvd. About 182 residents were being impacted and there was no estimate as to...
ALAMO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early Morning Quake Jolts Santa Rosa Residents Awake; ‘Okay Santa Rosa, That Was Real!!!’

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the neighborhoods in Santa Rosa’s Spring Creek district early Thursday, jolting local residents from their beds. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake struck at 5:54 a.m. and was felt throughout Santa Rosa and surrounding Sonoma County communities. According to USGS mapping, the epicenter was near Evans Dr. and Mayette Ave. in east Santa Rosa. By 6:30 a.m., more than 400 local residents had reported to the USGS that they strongly felt the quake from as far away Sebastopol, Windsor and Rohnert Park. There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake. Jillian Powell took to Twitter saying the quake struck before her moving day. “Well, my last day living in Santa Rosa just started with being woken up by an earthquake,” she posted. “Only a 3.4, according to USGS, but since I was sleeping on the floor it felt like a little more!” Sylvee Shay also was jolted. “Okay Santa Rosa, that was real!!!” she posted. A local resident with the Twitter handle Hornets Nest posted. “Did anyone feel the earthquake just after 5:45am in Santa Rosa, CA this morning? Not very big, but it shook my windows and woke up my sons.”
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Ex-Con Arrested For Dozens of Burglary, ID Theft Cases Across State

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A convicted felon on probation for burglary, forgery and identity theft was arrested this week in Santa Rosa on a litany of similar charges, and investigators are seeking additional ID theft victims across the county and the state, police said Friday. Santa Rosa police said an identity theft victim contacted the department in early September after discovering someone had  obtained a car loan and bought a vehicle using the victim’s name. The identity thief used the victim’s personal identifying information and fraudulent identification documents at a local car dealership, police said. Investigators identified the suspect as 27-year-old...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 Suspects Sought In San Mateo Home Invasion, Shooting

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo have released surveillance footage in the search for three suspects connected with a home invasion and attempted homicide last month. According to officers, one of the victims returned to his home on College Avenue on the afternoon of September 9 when he found the suspects waiting for him. The suspects then rushed towards the victim and pistol whipped him as they forced their way into the home. A second victim inside the home heard the disturbance outside. He ran from the suspects, but was shot as he was trying to leave the scene,...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Arrested In Slaying Of Homeless Man Near Coyote Creek Trail In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in the fatal weekend shooting near a trail and a homeless encampment along Coyote Creek. San Jose Police said Ricardo Miranda has been booked into jail for homicide. Officers responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a body discovered near a creek trail in the area of Remillard Court and Story Road on the north side of Kelley Park. When they arrived, they discovered the body of a male with fatal gunshot wounds. He was declared at the scene and believed to have been a resident of a local homeless encampment. Ricardo Miranda SJPD mug shot During the course of the investigation, Miranda was identified as the primary suspect. He was located and arrested in San José on Tuesday. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming his identity and notifying next of kin. He was San Jose’s 28th homicide of 2021. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Hamblin #3600 or Detective Valosek #4245 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

California’s Eviction Moratorium Expires; Fears High Among Cash-Strapped Tenants

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After more than year of being in place, California’s eviction moratorium came to an end just after the stroke of midnight, allowing landlords to start removing tenants for failing to pay rent during the COVID pandemic. Officials say the expiration will not trigger a massive wave of evictions across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday –some protections for renters remain in place. “A landlord must apply for rental assistance before they can try to evict you through the courts for failing to pay your rent,” state housing officials said in a news release. Still anxieties and fear...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Dramatic CHP Video: Hercules Starbucks Robbery Suspects Arrested After Wild East Bay Pursuit

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — Three suspects in the robbery of a Hercules Starbucks were in custody after they led police and California Highway Patrol officers on a wild pursuit that included traveling the wrong way on a busy Interstate Highway 80 and 580, forcing other drivers to swerve out of the way. Investigators said the incident began around 12:57 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to reports of a man running out of a Starbucks on Willow Ave. in Hercules with a trash bag full of money from the cash registers. The suspect, described as a thin, Black man wearing dark clothing, had...
HERCULES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Walking On Interstate 80 In El Sobrante Area Hit, Killed By Car

EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) — A man walking on Interstate Highway 80 near the Richmond Parkway was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday. The incident happened along westbound I-80 just east of the Richmond Parkway in the Tara Hills/El Sobrante area. At around 8:54 p.m., CHP units responded to reports of a traffic collision involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian. When officers arrived to find an adult male pedestrian lying on the roadway. The pedestrian had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by fire department personnel, the CHP said. The investigation determined...
EL SOBRANTE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Head-On Crash In Santa Rosa Kills Driver, Severely Injures 2nd Driver

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A head-on crash killed one driver and severely injured a second driver in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision happened around 10:45 a.m. on State Route 12 east of Irwin Lane just west of Santa Rosa. The CHP said a GMC Sierra was headed eastbound on SR 12 and drifted into the westbound lane, hitting a Chevrolet flatbed truck head-on. Both vehicles sustained major damage and the adult male driver of the GMC was killed, the CHP said. The male driver of the Chevrolet suffered major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. There were no passengers in either vehicle. Highway 12 was blocked for several hours following the crash and reopened at 1:42 p.m. The name of the deceased driver was withheld pending family notification. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707)588-1400.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Double-Decker Bus Driver Injured After Plowing Through Multiple Trees in Fremont

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Fremont had to extract a bus driver from his vehicle after he drove it into multiple trees Wednesday morning, authorities said. Just after 9 a.m., Fremont firefighters responded to a report of a traffic collision on Kaiser Drive. Arriving firefighters found a damaged double-decker bus that the driver had lost control of while traveling down the road. Before coming to a complete stop, the bus struck multiple trees on Kaiser Drive, with one tree wedged in the front end. Fremont bus crash (Fremont Fire Department) Fire crews were able to extricate the solo driver from the driver’s window using hand tools. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. There were no additional reports of injuries. To ensure the bus was stabilized, firefighters raised the vehicle using large airbags and a winch to remove the tree. Fremont Public Works, Fremont police and a heavy equipment towing company also responded as part of the incident.
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy