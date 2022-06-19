Matt Fitzpatrick What's In The Bag?

Matt Fitzpatrick has been a perennial winner on the DP World Tour over the last few years and has come close to getting his 1st win on the PGA Tour as well. But what does he actually put into his bag? He is a relatively unique player these days in the sense that he has no large equipment contract so has the freedom to pick and choose whatever equipment he likes.

Driver

Titleist TSi3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His driver situation changed in 2021 as he got rid of the TaylorMade M2 which had been part of his setup for many years, replacing it with a Titleist TSi3 model . He also made some subtle swing changes which, along with newer equipment, has allowed him to gain more distance. For example he has a slightly wider stance which allows him use the ground more, and he has started flaring his front foot so it’s pointing more towards his target (which in turn allows him to release his hips more on the downswing)

Fitzpatrick said to Golf.com ; “All of the sudden I can drive it up by the green and that makes a difference. I can hit a normal one and it’s going to make it easier for myself or my partner,” he said. “In the past, holes like that, it’s like I’m hitting a great drive and it’s 30, 40 yards short rather than up by the green.”

Fairways

Ping G425 Max, Ping G410

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the fairway woods, Fitzpatrick uses a Ping G425 Max three-wood as well as a Ping G410 seven-wood. They have 15 and 20.5 degrees of loft respectively but we think the latter fairway wood is lofted down to 19 degrees, making it more of a five-wood.

Irons

Titleist T100 2021, Ping S55

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick has been using Ping irons since turning professional and this continues today. That being said his four-iron is the Titleist T100 model and from there he transitions down into a set of Ping S55's which go from five-iron down to pitching wedge.

Speaking at the PGA Championship he actually thanks Titleist for getting him a new four-iron before shooting 67 in the third round. He said; “I’ve got a big thank you to Liam McDougal from Titleist actually. My 4 iron was worn out today, I hit so many shots and I actually changed it before the round, I changed the model and I hit so many great shots with it today. So a big thank you to him, yeah it worked well.”

The S55's have been out since 2015 and despite briefly testing a set of the Ping Blueprint's Fitzpatrick has shown no desire to switch. They are an iron designed for accomplished players looking for a compact set that also features more forgiveness than you might expect from the blade-like design.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey Design SM9

(Image credit: Future)

At the moment he has Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges in the bag. They have 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft whilst he has also occasionally carried a WedgeWorks 60 degree model as well.

Putter

Bettinardi DASS BB1 Flow Tour Dept

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a long time his putter was a Yes! Tracy II however he has recently signed a putter contract with Bettinardi so he plays a DASS BB1 Flow Tour Dept prototype made by them. What is interesting is the Bettinardi is pretty much a carbon copy of the Yes! model, aside from the Sheffield United stamping and branding touches. GolfWRX spoke to Sam Bettinardi, EVP of Bettinardi Golf, in 2020 to see what he said about the putter;

“When we work with PGA Tour players, who are the most discriminate minds in the game of golf, they have extremely specific requests. Due to our ability to craft everything in house with exacting tolerances/specifications, we honored Matt Fitzpatrick’s request by duplicating his current gamer.”

“Matt was struggling to find backups for his putter he has been using since high school because his old company is not in business anymore. He wanted to work with us, because he knew we could make this request happen. To have a player like Matt, 24th in the world and a very solid putter overall, feel comfortable to switch from a putter he’s used since he’s been 16, is a testament to our craft and we feel privileged to have his trust to get it done.”

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

He is a Titleist Pro V1x ball loyalist and has had the ball in play for years now. A ball that received five stars in our review, the Pro V1x is an excellent all-rounder, as you would expect. We were particularly impressed by the improved ball flight in the long game which didn’t come at the cost of any short game control or feel.

Apparel/Shoes

Castore/Skechers

A lot has changed for Fitzpatrick in the apparel and shoe department recently. He had been signed to Under Armour but right now he is wearing Skechers golf shoes and Castore apparel.

Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSi3, (9 degrees, A1 Surefit) with a Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX shaft

Fairway-wood: Ping G425 Max (15 degrees) with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 75 TX shaft

Fairway wood: Ping G410 (20.5 degrees at 19) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X (Black) shaft

Irons: Titleist T100 2021 (4) Ping S55 (5-PW) all fitted with Ping CFS X (115G) shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52, 56-10S, 60-10S) all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts

Putter: Bettinardi DASS BB1 Flow Tour Dept

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x