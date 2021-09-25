CDC recommends Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for those 65 and older

A COVID-19 booster shot from Pfizer is officially approved for millions of Americans, and President Joe Biden is calling on everyone to "do the right thing."

Biden pleaded with people in a public briefing Friday to go and get the vaccine if eligible.

People 65 or older, people 50 to 64 with underlying health conditions, nursing home residents, and those between 18 and 64 with an occupational exposure putting them at high risk are considered eligible.

The recommendation is only for those who received both doses of their Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The president says the boosters are available at 80,000 locations, including 40,000 pharmacies.

For those who got the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines and are concerned about not being eligible yet for a booster, Biden said, "You still have a high degree of protection. Our doctors and scientists are working day and night to analyze the data from those two organizations on whether and when you need a booster shot."

The president added that his administration will be providing updates on boosters for the other vaccines.