Best Putters For Beginners {YEAR}

The putter is arguably the most important club in the bag at every level of the game but it is particularly vital for beginner golfers because countless shots can be saved by holing more putts.

So, if you are a beginner, what are some of the best putters for you then? There are plenty of models below to choose from, each of which has been thoroughly tested by our Golf Monthly writers and we have also included some general buying advice at the bottom of this page, to give you an idea of what to keep in mind when picking up your next putter.

For beginner golfers, one of the biggest things to bear in mind when buying a new putter is forgiveness. Beginners often struggle to consistently strike the ball in the middle of the face and usually, they need help maintaining the clubface through the stroke, and not twisting it.

As such mallet putters are the best way to go because they offer forgiveness on off-center strikes, have weight that can be distributed around the clubhead to help minimize twisting, and they also offer clear alignment benefits that can help you improve your accuracy on the greens.

Bearing all of this in mind, below we have set out a list of some of the best putters for beginner golfers. Additionally, we also recommend checking out our guides on the best mallet putters , the best putters for high handicappers , and the most forgiving putters too.

Classic looking putter Feels great Provides stability Can sound a bit clunky at times

Paying homage to the much-loved putter series that launched nearly 20 years ago, the Odyssey White Hot OG 5 putter is an update on a classic that certainly can help you perform on the greens. It is one of the best Odyssey putters for beginner golfers and is also one of the most stylish putters on this list. It features a stunning red shaft that contrasts against the silver steel finish on the clubhead, which has a half-moon crescent shape that makes it a very forgiving putter.

The OG 5 putter is very stable through impact and suits golfers with a slight arc or straight stroke thanks to its face-balanced clubhead. That also makes it a very forgiving club that can control miss-hits and shots going awry, thanks to the bigger sweet spot on its face. That makes it an excellent putter for beginner golfers that can both help you look good on the course and sync more putts.

Read our full Odyssey White Hot OG 5 Putter Review

Ping 2021 Fetch Putter

Soft face ideal for putting on fast greens Convenient tool to pick the ball up Very stable and well balanced putter Not adjustable like the previous Sigma models

Ping’s new 2021 range comprises 12 models across blades, mid-mallets and mallets that also benefit from new levels of forgiveness thanks to use of at least three materials in each head. To balance feel, roll and ball speed, Ping has introduced a new dual-durometer Pebax face insert. The front layer is softer for precision on shorter putts while the back layer is firmer to provide good speed and distance control.

We like the sleek black aesthetic of the whole 2021 range and the shocks of red give it enough color to pop on the greens. The Fetch model also has a cool feature on the bottom that allows you to pick up the ball without bending down to get it, hence the name Fetch! Ping are one of the best putter manufacturers in the market and to find out more about the type of clubs they produce, take a look at our guide on the best Ping putters that are currently on the market.

Read our full Ping 2021 Fetch Putter review

Premium looks Suits a variety of strokes Great for high handicap golfers Can produce some sun glare

Off the face, TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast Bandon 3 feels solid and offers up a surprisingly firm and loud sound at impact given the deep grooves on the face insert. This remained consistent across its length, though, and the speed was enough to impart a short, controlled stroke and still get the ball to the hole.

The Bandon 3 has more of a toe hang so is ideal for players who want to have the forgiveness of a mallet and are perhaps moving from a blade. For those who prefer a face-balanced putter, the Bandon 1 will be the perfect match.

Read our full TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast Bandon 3 Putter Review

Easy to align S-shape groove pattern regulates ball speed across the face Consistent feel Not the most solid sounding at impact

Another worthy inclusion as one of the best putters for beginners is the Elevado from Cleveland. The brand moved the centre of gravity forward to the front of the head when conventional wisdom says you need to push it back. They’ve done this by developing new forward weighting technology and by having two tungsten weights into the face of the putter - the result being better stability through the impact.

More stability means more consistency, and moving on to looks, it is one of our favorites on this list as well. The fangs that extend back frame the ball nicely and there’s a short white line marking the center of the clubface. There isn’t a lot going on in terms of alignment aids, but the putter naturally sits very square at address and that simpler look will appeal to many. The black finish really looks great too.

Read our full Cleveland Frontline Elevado Putter review

Incredibly stable Creates a consistent roll Forgiving across the face Can sound a bit clunky

One of the best TaylorMade putters out right now, the Spider SR is designed to be one of the most stable putters in the Spider family and that makes it one of the best putters for beginners in their range. SR stands for Stability Refined and the stability comes from the Tour-inspired winged shape which features two back weights for the highest MOI performance.

The Spider SR has the same TPU Pure Roll face insert that is used in the Spider EX, making for a soft feel with consistent roll allowing golfers to maximize their pace control on the greens. The biggest difference between the Spider SR and the rest of the Spider range is of course the looks and the SR’s arrow alignment tool is very helpful at keeping the blade square through impact. If you’re a beginner golfer looking for a forgiving mallet and like the shape of the Spider SR, you should definitely test it out.

Read our full TaylorMade Spider SR Putter R eview

Counter-balance technology provides for smoother putting strokes Comes with an oversize grip Great value Design and size won't suit everyone

This putter is an addition to the excellent Wilson Staff range of clubs and a very recognizable head shape that has become increasingly popular in mallet putters across the market, and one of the most forgiving putters too. As with all the Infinite range, the Buckingham features counterbalance technology which combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

The Buckingham also comes with an oversize grip as standard which is great for golfers who use a claw grip, or golfers who find themselves gripping too hard on a thin grip and want a softer feel. At a very competitive retail price with a premium look and feel, the Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham is a great option at an excellent price.

Read our full Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham Putter review

Easy to line up putts White Hot face insert is great for smooth putting strokes Mallet design makes it very forgiving Triple track option only useful with Callaway balls Some may find alignment tool difficult to use

Odyssey’s 2-Ball Ten has added some incredibly useful alignment tools to a putter that is surprisingly lightweight, easy to roll and forgiving across the face. The new 2-Ball Ten comes with Odyssey’s famous 2-Ball alignment and it really helped us to make sure sure the ball was lined up correctly and the face came in square at impact. It is a very useful tool for those who tend to push or pull lots of putts.

Being a mallet, the club is a very forgiving putter and mishits aren’t too punishing, making it ideal for the golfer who struggles with consistent strikes. The feel off the face is nice and soft too and that feel is mirrored in the sound it makes. The 2-Ball Ten is also available with Odyssey’s Triple-Track alignment and this works very well with Callaway’s Triple Track balls if you're looking for even more help with alignment. If you're interested in finding out more about what putters Odyssey have on sale, take a look at our guide on the best Odyssey putters on the market.

Read our full Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter R eview

Descending loft technology in the face provides greater ball roll Very high MOI putter 3D printed clubface provides excellent connection Design may not suit everyone

Continuing the mallet theme to this guide, another model to mention is the Agera from Cobra. As you can see above, it has a large footprint which is a key part of the design because it has been created to offer the highest MOI possible. It does this in part because of the 3D-printed inset and tungsten weights.

It is unquestionably one of the most forgiving putters on the market and this is further aided by SIK Face Technology which uses descending loft technology to produce consistent stroke through the ball. And we’ve found that technology to be a genuine asset in our testing. It certainly looks very futuristic with all the different components adding something unique to the design. We think it could take a bit of time to get used to but there are very few putters out there that help players as much as this model does.

Read our full Cobra King 3D Printed Agera Putter Review

MacGregor MacTec X 003 Putter

Incredible value for money Ideal to get you started Simplicity It feels a bit cheaper than others on this list

This is one of the best putters for beginners if you are simply looking for a decent putter to get you started on the greens. We’ve tested the #4 model but the #3 has a similar design and performance characteristics.

It is a mallet putter, giving you stability through the stroke and isn't too punishing on off-center strikes. The 'fang' design is a very popular head shape across some premium brands and it works to great effect here with a useful white line to help alignment. The #3 model also is very easy to align because it has three white lines on the head. Two great and affordable options to get you started on the greens and gain some confidence on what is one of the hardest parts of the game of golf.

Very forgiving blade putter Designed to produce excellent ball roll Provides great stability A fairly pricey putter

Dustin Johnson is renowned for mixing things up at the putter end of the bag and he first tried the Truss mallet before putting the TB1 into play and winning at the Travelers in early 2021. He has grown up using a blade but enjoys the benefits of a mallet so this was ideal and it offered him more stability. Even the Tour pros need some of the most forgiving putters possible!

This is one of two blade-shaped putters on this list of forgiving putters and that is thanks to the mallet-like stability this putter has. To enhance the quality of the roll all the Truss putters have the same Surlyn insert found in the Spider putters while the grooves are designed to get the ball rolling rather than skidding. According to TaylorMade’s data this Truss TB1 blade deflects 61.5% less than a standard heel-toe blade while the center-shafted TB2 is up at 80.3%. Both of which also feature in our best TaylorMade putters guide.

Read our full TaylorMade Truss TM 2 Putter review

How we test putters

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team. The putter section is headed up by Martin Hopley , one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years of experience. Other members of the Golf Monthly team contribute to the putter tests as well, and all writers are able to efficiently test the vast majority of the biggest product releases and convey the pros and cons eloquently.

Getting into specifics, we test the putters outdoors on real greens with premium golf balls to get a thorough understanding of design features, feel, sound and looks. Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is. To learn more about our methodology, see how Golf Monthly tests products in our guide.

What to consider when buying a putter

As a newcomer to the game, the different putters available to a beginner golfer can be a tad overwhelming. Golf technology, particularly when it comes to putters, can be a little complicated and when trying to pick a putter that will help you improve as a beginner, there are some things you will want to avoid and others you will want to consider when purchasing your new putter. For that reason, we have set out below a list of five considerations you need to keep in mind when purchasing your next putter.

1. Head Design

Putters come in lots of different head designs whether that be blade, mallet, or mid-mallet and all have their positives and negatives. For beginner golfers, we recommend using a mallet putter because they tend to be much larger which helps to improve the forgiveness of the club. That is done through redistribution of the club's weight to the extremities of the clubhead, which stabilizes the club and increases its MOI.

MOI stands for 'moment of inertia' and the higher the MOI, the less your club head will turn through impact, creating a more smooth and even stroke. For that reason, mallet putters typically offer better balance compared to blade putters and are therefore more suitable for less experienced players or those looking for more forgiveness in their club. Additionally, because of this size, mallet putters tend to offer larger sweet spots which are beneficial for players who may struggle to consistently strike the ball.

2. Feel

This is a very important factor to consider because when putting, feel is everything. Some putters offer a firmer feel off the face whilst others are soft, some are heavier than others too so you need to find a model that fits well in your hands. The putter grip plays a huge part in the confidence you feel with a putter. Get a putter with a grip that feels right and sits comfortably in your hands while allowing you to return the putter back to the ball squarely and consistently. You may also want to think about the shaft too and how much vibration you get from the shaft whether you like the feel of the ball reverberating along the shaft, or prefer that to be nerfed.

3. Looks

You have to like what you are putting with because this will give you confidence when you're standing over the ball. In terms of mallets, there are loads of classic and futuristic designs above so it is purely a case of finding a model you like the look of.

4. Alignment tools

It's also worth thinking about the alignment tools the putter can offer you. While some golfers may not prefer to have any aiming guides on the back of their putters, most players can seriously benefit from having an aiming line on the back of their putter which can also help to improve your focus on the ball and help you strike through the shot more square.

5. Price

Our final tip is to think about price because while there are some premium designs out there, there are also some models which offer excellent value, as the selections above show. Sometimes less experienced players should steer clear of the more expensive offerings currently on the market which may actually not be very forgiving and may not be suitable for your swing style.

If you're a beginner golfer looking at purchasing more equipment along with your putter, take a look at our guides on the best golf balls for beginners , the best golf club sets for beginners and the best golf irons for beginners .

FAQs

What type of putter should a beginner use?

Beginners should use a putter that offers a high degree of forgiveness and stability. For that reason mallet putters are generally the best putters for beginners as the offer higher MOI's and have larger sweet spots on their club face.

Can beginners use blade putters?

Yes, beginners can use blade putters, but they will typically find a blade putter harder to use than a mallet putter. While blade putters are a great club to use, they are typically less forgiving and are thus harder to use so are not as suitable for beginner golfers.

Why should I buy a new putter?

Generally, the greens are where golfers lose the most shots during their rounds. Three-putting is the bane of every golfer and it is the one area on every player's scorecard where they can save shots. For that reason it's important to have the right equipment that can help you hit sweeter, much more accurate putting strokes. That's why it may be more beneficial for a golfer to invest in a new putter over any other type of club.