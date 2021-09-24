CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New details emerge about Brian Laundrie's behavior in the days after Petito went missing

By Jenn Selva, Travis Caldwell
 7 days ago
The search for Brian Laundrie, who according to a source left behind his wallet and cell phone when last seen departing his parents' home 10 days ago, resumed Friday at a nature reserve in southwestern Florida.

Comments / 409

Cheryl Gregerson Haines
8d ago

If my kid was missing, I would be out there on every channel that would take me, pleading for help to find my son. They are not doing it, so that leads me to believe that they know something about his whereabouts.

Reply(45)
164
Verna Trivett
8d ago

this whole thing is so sad. I grieve for the families of all concerned. hopefully they find him alive and he can be brought to justice.

Reply(17)
76
Christian Semich
8d ago

law enforcement had him right there in the parents house ,why didn't they come up with the charges sooner while he was there in the crosshairs

Reply(17)
40
