CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 266 Live Stream: How to Watch Volkanovski vs. Ortega Online on ESPN+

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago

The next big UFC event is upon us this weekend, as Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Brian Ortega. It’s all part of UFC 266, which takes place live tonight from Las Vegas, with live streaming of UFC 266 happening on ESPN+ .


Buy:
UFC 266 Live Stream
at
ESPN+

When Is UFC 266? Date, Time and Location

UFC 266 takes place tonight, Saturday, September 25, 2021 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada (right on the Las Vegas strip). UFC 266 early prelims kick off at 6pm EST / 3 pm PST, while the main prelims begin at 8 pm EST / 5pm PST.

The start time for the UFC 266 main card starts at 10pm EST / 7pm PST.

How to Get Tickets to UFC 266

While UFC events last year were closed to fans due to Covid, UFC 266 is open to in-person attendance. If you want to see UFC 266 in Vegas in person, you can get tickets online through VividSeats.com .


Buy:
UFC 266 Tickets
at
$129+

As of this writing, we’ve spotted tickets to UFC 266 starting at $129 on VividSeats.com . Keep in mind that some Covid restrictions are still in place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, so make sure to check the venue’s site for the latest rules and regulations to watch UFC 266 in person.

How to Stream UFC 266 Live Online

UFC 266’s main card pits Alexander Volkanovski against Brian Ortega in a featherweight title fight. This is an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event, and the only way to watch the fight is to get UFC 266 on ESPN+.


Buy:
UFC 266 Live Stream on ESPN+
at
$69.99

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you just need to log into your account and then pay the $69.99 PPV fee .

If you don’t have an ESPN+ account, there are three ways to get one in time for the big fight:

1. ESPN+ Single Month Membership with PPV: $77

To watch the Volkanovski vs. Ortega PPV stream, sign up for a single month of ESPN+ here for $6.99 , and then add on the $69.99 PPV price .

The total cost will be $76.98 and you’ll have access to ESPN+ in time for the fight, plus 30 days afterwards, which includes free streaming of UFC Fight Night, live sports and free access to all ESPN+ content.


Buy:
ESPN+ Single Month with PPV
at
$76.98

2. ESPN+ Annual Subscription with PPV: $90

Your best bet is to sign up for an annual ESPN+ subscription and UFC 266 strean at once . The total price will be $89.98 , which saves you more than 30% versus paying for the annual subscription and fight separately.

Your annual ESPN+ membership gets you free streaming on ESPN+ for an entire year, so you don’t have to worry about downloading the app or signing up for the service again for future UFC PPV events.


Buy:
ESPN+ Annual Plan with PPV
at
$89.98

3. Disney Bundle with PPV: $84

If you want more entertainment options, get the UFC + Disney Bundle deal , which gets you instant access to live stream UFC 266 plus ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $84 here . Once the fight ends, you’ll still have unlimited access to all three streaming services for the rest of the month.


Buy:
Disney Bundle with PPV
at
$84

Your pay-per-view pricing on ESPN+ lets you live stream UFC 266 on your phone, laptop, tablet or TV.

How to Live Stream UFC 266 Online Free

There isn’t a way to stream UFC 266 online free, although ESPN+ subscribers can watch the UFC 266 early prelims and prelims for free, along with free post-fight coverage. You’ll still have to sign-up for the pay-per-view fight here if you want to watch the main card.


Buy:
UFC 266 Live Stream
at
ESPN+

Where to Watch UFC 266 on TV

To watch UFC 266 on TV, you’ll need to purchase the pay-per-view fight via the ESPN+ app and then cast the fight onto your TV. Most Smart TVs already have ESPN+ pre-loaded, so you can scroll to ESPN+ on your home screen, purchase the fight and start watching on your TV right away.

ESPN+ is available on Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick , Apple TV, XBOX, PlayStation, and others.

UFC 266 Fight Card, Predictions, Odds

There are a pair of title fights on the line tonight at UFC 266, featuring some of the most talked-about fighters in the league.

The main event pits Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) against Brian Ortega (15-1) in a featherweight title bout. Volkanovki, who beat Max Holloway in the first defense of the championship, is the current favorite in Vegas, but oddsmakers say you shouldn’t sleep on Ortega, who’s finally back to full-strength after battling injuries over the last year or so.

The co-main event at UFC 266 features Valentina Shevchenko defending her women’s flyweight belt against Lauren Murphy. Oddsmakers have Shevchenko as the overwhelming favorite, as she looks to continue her dominance in the women’s ranks.

The rest of the main card features a number of intriguing matchups: Nick Diaz steps back into the octagon for the first time since 2015, facing off against Robbie Lawler in a welterweight bout. The fight also serves as a rematch, with Diaz vs. Lawler 2 coming more than 17 years after they first fought at UFC 47

The earlier matchups pit Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight fight, and Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s flyweight belt. Andrade was beaten by Shevchenko at UFC 261 back in April.

There are nine fights on the UFC 266 undercard, which you can stream for free on ESPN+ here .

Where to Buy UFC 266 Merch Online

If you want to rep your favorite fighter, the official UFC store has a huge sale right now on a selection of T-shirts, hats, beanies, memorabilia and more, including official UFC 266 merch featuring Volkanovski vs. Ortega . Whether you’re a collector or fan, it’s a great way to commemorate what’s sure to be a memorable night of action in the octagon (it’s a great gift idea too). See all the available UFC 266 merch online here .


Buy:
UFC 266 Live Stream
at
ESPN+

Comments / 0

Related
okcheartandsoul.com

UFC 266 fight card — Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega: Five biggest storylines to watch in Las Vegas

Although it may have come two months later than it traditionally has in recent years, UFC’s International Fight Week festivities return to Las Vegas on Saturday. As part of a loaded pay-per-view featuring a pair of title bouts atop the marquee, UFC 266 has also drawn buzz ahead of time to T-Mobile Arena for the return of fan-favorite Nick Diaz following a six-year hiatus.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Full episode: Watch ‘Countdown’ to UFC 266 | Volkanovski vs Ortega

The UFC 266 “Countdown” show is out ... and it is fire!. It’s been an unusual amount of time since our last UFC pay-per-view (PPV) ... usually the promotion rolls these things out to us at a steady clip of one per month, but this time it will have been SEVEN WEEKS between UFC 265 on Aug. 7, 2021, and UFC 266 on Sept. 25, 2021. But, good things come to those who wait: UFC 266 features not one, but two, title fights, as well as a pretty baller co-co-main event.
UFC
sportsaldente.com

UFC 266- Volkanovski vs Ortega: stream, results, time and date

The UFC returns with their next major event on Saturday as UFC 266 takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The organization is returning with a bang, highlighted by two championship fights and a featured attraction with the return of a former superstar. At the UFC 266 main event, this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Alexander Volkanoski (22-1) defends his crown against Mexican American Brian Ortega (15-1, 1 NC) in a contest for the featherweight crown.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 266: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP – ‘Volkanovski vs Ortega’ Commentary

Join us Saturday night, September 25th, 2021, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the UFC 266 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions, which will begin at 10PM ET, around the start of the Featured Prelim bout between Marlon Moraes and Merab Dvalishvili, OR at the start of the Main Card opener between Jéssica ‘Bate Estaca’ Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo. The event is being broadcast by ESPN+ from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
mymmanews.com

UFC 266 weigh-in results – Volkanovski vs. Ortega

The UFC looks to hold another massive pay-per-view event this weekend with UFC 266. Two titles are on the line and a rematch 17 years in the making will highlight Saturday night’s event in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the night’s main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his championship...
UFC
ufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC 266 is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in the fight capital of the world, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at T-Mobile Arena. 1 – Alexander Volkanovski. Perfection is nice. In mixed martial arts, it’s very...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 266 live stream results, radio-style PPV fight updates | Volkanovski vs Ortega

As I’m sitting here with a pipe full of things that both Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz would approve of as a way to deal with crippling anxiety, I tend to think of the reason they both always seem so pissed off. Since the advent of the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) — heck, since the advent of two humans beating the piss out of each other for sport, cash or fabulous prizes — it has lived and died off of over the top personalities.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Curtis Blaydes
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Cynthia Calvillo
Person
Robbie Lawler
AL.com

UFC 266 live stream (9/25): How to watch Volkanovski-Ortega online, TV, time

UFC 266 is set for Saturday, Sept.25 , and it is available for live stream on ESPN+. Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski faces off with “T-City” Brian Ortega. originally booked for UFC 260 before getting cancelled due to Volkanovski getting COVID. Meanwhile, Nick Diaz is a 38-year-old mixed martial artist who...
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Shows Claressa Shields Brutal Combinations

It would appear Iron Mike the trainer is in the house once again. Passing on his valuable knowledge to the next generation. To American boxing legend Claressa Shields no less. A double Olympic Gold medalist and undefeated world champion:. Tyson appears to do a little bit of training here and...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Streaming Tv#Combat#Live Stream#Time#Location#Covid#Ppv
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Latest Odds and Predictions for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Rematch

Oleksandr Usyk is the new unified heavyweight champion after a brilliant upset win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday, which means fans are now eagerly looking forward to the next big date on the heavyweight calendar: the trilogy fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Oct. 9.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
ClutchPoints

Floyd Mayweather camp calls bluff on Oscar De La Hoya’s $100 million rematch call out

Could there really be a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya 14 years later? Well, it seems possible. Mayweather is fully aware that De La Hoya recently called him out for another fight and according to TMZ Sports, the 50-0 legend is open to getting in the ring with De La Hoya, but only if he actually has that $100 million to back it up. But according to the sources, Floyd Mayweather’s camp doesn’t believe De La Hoya has that type of money.
COMBAT SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy