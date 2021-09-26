UFC 266 Live Stream: How to Watch Volkanovski vs. Ortega Online on ESPN+

The next big UFC event is upon us this weekend, as Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Brian Ortega. It’s all part of UFC 266, which takes place live tonight from Las Vegas, with live streaming of UFC 266 happening on ESPN+ .



When Is UFC 266? Date, Time and Location

UFC 266 takes place tonight, Saturday, September 25, 2021 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada (right on the Las Vegas strip). UFC 266 early prelims kick off at 6pm EST / 3 pm PST, while the main prelims begin at 8 pm EST / 5pm PST.

The start time for the UFC 266 main card starts at 10pm EST / 7pm PST.

How to Get Tickets to UFC 266

While UFC events last year were closed to fans due to Covid, UFC 266 is open to in-person attendance. If you want to see UFC 266 in Vegas in person, you can get tickets online through VividSeats.com .



As of this writing, we’ve spotted tickets to UFC 266 starting at $129 on VividSeats.com . Keep in mind that some Covid restrictions are still in place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, so make sure to check the venue’s site for the latest rules and regulations to watch UFC 266 in person.

How to Stream UFC 266 Live Online

UFC 266’s main card pits Alexander Volkanovski against Brian Ortega in a featherweight title fight. This is an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event, and the only way to watch the fight is to get UFC 266 on ESPN+.



If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you just need to log into your account and then pay the $69.99 PPV fee .

If you don’t have an ESPN+ account, there are three ways to get one in time for the big fight:

1. ESPN+ Single Month Membership with PPV: $77

To watch the Volkanovski vs. Ortega PPV stream, sign up for a single month of ESPN+ here for $6.99 , and then add on the $69.99 PPV price .

The total cost will be $76.98 and you’ll have access to ESPN+ in time for the fight, plus 30 days afterwards, which includes free streaming of UFC Fight Night, live sports and free access to all ESPN+ content.



2. ESPN+ Annual Subscription with PPV: $90

Your best bet is to sign up for an annual ESPN+ subscription and UFC 266 strean at once . The total price will be $89.98 , which saves you more than 30% versus paying for the annual subscription and fight separately.

Your annual ESPN+ membership gets you free streaming on ESPN+ for an entire year, so you don’t have to worry about downloading the app or signing up for the service again for future UFC PPV events.



3. Disney Bundle with PPV: $84

If you want more entertainment options, get the UFC + Disney Bundle deal , which gets you instant access to live stream UFC 266 plus ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $84 here . Once the fight ends, you’ll still have unlimited access to all three streaming services for the rest of the month.



Your pay-per-view pricing on ESPN+ lets you live stream UFC 266 on your phone, laptop, tablet or TV.

How to Live Stream UFC 266 Online Free

There isn’t a way to stream UFC 266 online free, although ESPN+ subscribers can watch the UFC 266 early prelims and prelims for free, along with free post-fight coverage. You’ll still have to sign-up for the pay-per-view fight here if you want to watch the main card.



Where to Watch UFC 266 on TV

To watch UFC 266 on TV, you’ll need to purchase the pay-per-view fight via the ESPN+ app and then cast the fight onto your TV. Most Smart TVs already have ESPN+ pre-loaded, so you can scroll to ESPN+ on your home screen, purchase the fight and start watching on your TV right away.

ESPN+ is available on Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick , Apple TV, XBOX, PlayStation, and others.

UFC 266 Fight Card, Predictions, Odds

There are a pair of title fights on the line tonight at UFC 266, featuring some of the most talked-about fighters in the league.

The main event pits Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) against Brian Ortega (15-1) in a featherweight title bout. Volkanovki, who beat Max Holloway in the first defense of the championship, is the current favorite in Vegas, but oddsmakers say you shouldn’t sleep on Ortega, who’s finally back to full-strength after battling injuries over the last year or so.

The co-main event at UFC 266 features Valentina Shevchenko defending her women’s flyweight belt against Lauren Murphy. Oddsmakers have Shevchenko as the overwhelming favorite, as she looks to continue her dominance in the women’s ranks.

The rest of the main card features a number of intriguing matchups: Nick Diaz steps back into the octagon for the first time since 2015, facing off against Robbie Lawler in a welterweight bout. The fight also serves as a rematch, with Diaz vs. Lawler 2 coming more than 17 years after they first fought at UFC 47

The earlier matchups pit Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight fight, and Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a women’s flyweight belt. Andrade was beaten by Shevchenko at UFC 261 back in April.

There are nine fights on the UFC 266 undercard, which you can stream for free on ESPN+ here .

Where to Buy UFC 266 Merch Online

If you want to rep your favorite fighter, the official UFC store has a huge sale right now on a selection of T-shirts, hats, beanies, memorabilia and more, including official UFC 266 merch featuring Volkanovski vs. Ortega . Whether you’re a collector or fan, it’s a great way to commemorate what’s sure to be a memorable night of action in the octagon (it’s a great gift idea too). See all the available UFC 266 merch online here .



