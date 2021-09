With the summer heat fading and Texas Wine Month coming up in October, fall is one of the best times of year to visit Collin County wineries and vineyards. Few in the laidback Collin County wine scene consider themselves wine connoisseurs. They like to “get off the concrete” and sip wine on a few acres of land. They want to feel like they are out in the middle of nowhere under the stars, without having to drive very far. Wine events often include live music from tribute acts and country bands.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO