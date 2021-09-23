Have unwanted guns? You can trade them in for gift cards

Guns sit on a table during a gun trade-in event at Encanto Southern Baptist Church in June 2019. (Kristian Carreon/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The gun trade-in event is set for Saturday at a San Diego police facility in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO — Anyone with unwanted guns will be able to exchange them for gift cards — no questions asked — during an event set for Saturday in Kearny Mesa.

The event aims to keep guns off the streets and out of homes where they may be unsecured. Police officials warned that unsecured guns can end up in the hands of children or criminals.

San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo said the event is an attempt to help curb what he called the “epidemic of gun violence.” He said there are “too many guns in too many hands.”

Campillo, a co-sponsor of the event, held a news conference Thursday to promote the event, joined by gun control advocates and police officials. Other co-sponsors include the United African American Ministerial Action Council, the county District Attorney’s Office and San Diego Councilmembers Chris Cate and Marni von Wilpert.

“This is just one other way to keep these firearms off the street,” San Diego police Capt. Mike Holden said.

The trade-in event will mark the first time The San Diego Police Department has hosted an event of this kind north of Interstate 8.

Campillo, a former deputy city attorney, said that as a former prosecutor he helped secure what are known as gun violence restraining orders, which temporarily remove firearms from the hands of people who are considered a risk to themselves or others. Campillo said most of the gun violence restraining orders the City Attorney’s Office secured while he worked for the office involved people living in communities north of Interstate 8.

Carol Landale, of San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention, noted a spike in firearm sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she said increases the chances of gun violence.

Handgun sales in California jumped 65.5 percent from 2019 to 2020, and the number of handguns sold last year — 686,435 — set a record, according to data the Attorney General’s Office released in July. The office said the surge in guns sales mirrored nationwide trends.

In San Diego, ghost guns — unregistered firearms that lack serial numbers — are a growing problem in the city, police said. Capt. Brent Williams said the department expects to collect some ghost guns, which are often assembled by hand with parts from prepackaged kits, at the Saturday event. They can be traded in for gift cards, he said.

Police will run the event from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a San Diego police facility known as police plaza at 4020 Murphy Canyon Road. Police will hand out $100 Target gift cards for handguns and $200 gift cards for assault rifles.

The firearms must function and be unloaded. Police ask that the unloaded guns be placed in the trunk of vehicles before people arrive. Police will collect the guns and later destroy them. Police will accept non-functioning guns, including ones that are incomplete, but they will not be exchanged for gift cards.

Similar events in the past netted around 200 to 300 guns per event.