Templeton, CA

Five vehicle crash impacts traffic in North San Luis Obispo County

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FrtB_0c6AneWL00

California Highway Patrol is responding to reports of a crash in Templeton.

The crash happened at around 3:26 p.m. on Hwy 101 northbound near the Vineyard Drive off-ramp in Templeton.

As of 3:45 p.m., the Vineyard off-ramp is closed to through traffic.

According to CHP, five vehicles are involved in the crash.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries due to the crash.

Traffic in the area is moving slow. Traffic heading southbound from Paso Robles starts to back up near the Main Street off-ramp. Traffic northbound just past Atascadero and Templeton is moving slow.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

