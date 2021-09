When NHL 22 releases next month, the game will bring an all-new feature to the series: Superstar X-Factors. Similar to the idea that first debuted in Madden, Superstar X-Factors take some of the NHL's biggest stars and grant them abilities that make them stand out from the rest of the players on the ice. It's unclear exactly which players will have Superstar X-Factors, but Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid were both cited in EA's announcement of the feature on Xbox Wire. Superstars that have X-Factor abilities will also have one specific zone ability.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO