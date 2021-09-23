CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Log: 9-24-21

By Daily Item Staff
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Briana Barnoski , 32, of 19 Grove St., was arrested and charged with OUI drugs and operating a motor vehicle with a license restriction at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday.

Rebecca Ganley , 37, of 100 Willow St., was arrested on a warrant and charged with Class A drug possession at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday.

Cornell Johnson , 39, of 100 Willow St., was arrested and charged with Class A drug distribution at 2:36 p.m. Thursday.

Julie Miranda , 38, was arrested and charged with trespassing at 2:28 p.m. Thursday.

Heather Raschilla , 30, of 37 Rockaway St, was arrested on warrants and charged with two counts of daytime breaking and entering for a felony, receiving stolen property, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and disorderly conduct at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday at Rossetti Restaurant at 47 Sutton St.; at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday at Liberty and Market streets; at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday at Boston and Ford streets.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday at Boston and Ford streets; at 8:04 a.m. Thursday at Purdon Avenue and Thorpe Road; at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at 234 Broadway; at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 384 Eastern Ave.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday at 50 Lynnway.

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 9:42 a.m. Thursday at Walmart at 780 Lynnway.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 2:04 a.m. Thursday at 898 Western Ave.; at 7 a.m. Thursday at 898 Western Ave.

Gunshots

A report of a gunshot at 12:43 p.m. Thursday at 17 Appleton St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday at 108 Johnson St.; at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Kettle Cuisine at 300 Lynnway.

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday at 22 Summit Ave.; at 7:10 a.m. Thursday at 182 Chestnut St.; at 12:27 p.m. Thursday at 9 Bassett St.

A report of a robbery at 1:44 a.m. Thursday at 15 Shorey St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday at Tony’s Pub at 196 Franklin St.; at 3:08 p.m. Thursday at 15 Parrott St.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday at 226 Ocean St.; at 7:29 a.m. Thursday at Durgin and Taylor roads; at 8:53 a.m. Thursday at 498 Essex St.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:57 p.m. Monday on Ocean Avenue.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday on Pleasant Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 10:45 p.m. Monday on Everett Paine Boulevard; at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday on Dartmouth Road; at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday on Cornell Road; at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday on Cornell Road; at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday on Amherst Road; at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday on Birch Street.

A report of a car break at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday on Dartmouth Road; at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday on Dartmouth Road.

Two cars were entered at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday on Dartmouth Road; at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday on Amherst Road.

Complaints

At 11:02 a.m. Monday, a Pond Street resident called police with questions about a weasel.

A report of a man jumping into traffic at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Dodge Road and West Shore Drive.

Fire

A report of a fire at 7:48 p.m. Monday on Front Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Cherry Street.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday on Village Street.

A caller reported a keyed car at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday on Nicholson Street.

NAHANT

Complaints

At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, a caller from Spring Road reported her dog had been attacked by a coyote. The dog had injuries and was taken to the veterinarian. Animal Control was notified.

At 10:39 p.m. Saturday, a caller from Maolis Road reported two people with flashing lights in the water; the caller didn’t think it was a boat. An officer checked the area and reported the two people were fishing.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash involving a person on a bicycle at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday at 194 Washington St. and 2 Blaney Ave. Guilherme Jose Ferreira, 26, of 42 Summit Ave., Winthrop, was issued a summons for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 6:18 a.m. Thursday at 72 Newbury St.; at 8:55 a.m. Thursday on Route 128 North.

Complaints

A report of unemployment fraud at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday at 6 Mandalay Drive.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday at 6 Crowninshield St.

SAUGUS

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday at McGarvey Towing at 1481 Broadway. The owner reported someone had taken a vehicle from the lot without permission. Police reported there was a miscommunication as to where the money was left; there was no issue.

A report of a disturbance at 2:41 a.m. Thursday at AvalonBay Communities at 857 Broadway. A caller reported hearing loud noises and yelling coming from the room above her. Police reported a verbal argument; the woman involved was leaving the residence for the night.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 3:13 p.m. Monday at 331 Paradise Road.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 7:43 a.m. Wednesday at 295 Forest Ave.

Complaints
A report of a juvenile problem at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at Atlantic Avenue and Humphrey Street. A caller reported kids on bikes were causing a traffic issue.

At 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported youths were smoking pot and leaving food and trash in the area of 213 Burrill St.

A noise complaint was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Salvy the Florist of Swampscott at 470 Humphrey St. A caller reported work was going on in the dark on the roof of the shop. It was reportedly causing a disturbance.

