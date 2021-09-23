CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Federal Arrest Warrant Issued For Missing Fiancé In Gabby Petito Homicide Investigation

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SID6y_0c6AnRzm00

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie following the death of his fiancée and fellow Long Island native Gabby Petito.

The warrant for the 23-year-old Laundrie was announced late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23 by the FBI.

The warrant is not for Petito's homicide itself, but "is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise," the FBI said.

The US District Court of Wyoming issued the warrant.

"We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI," Special Agent Michael Schneider said in a statement.

Officials announced on Tuesday, Sept. 21 that Petito's manner of death was homicide following an autopsy. A cause of death has not yet been released.

The 22-year-old Petito's remains were found on Sunday, Sept. 19, in a Wyoming national park. She had been reported missing by her parents on Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 days after Laundrie returned to his parents' home in Sarasota County, Florida after the two had been traveling across the country in a van.

Laundrie's parents told authorities on Friday, Sept. 17 that they had not seen him since Tuesday, Sept. 14.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: FBI and Park Rangers search campsite believed used by missing YouTuber

A team of FBI agents and park rangers have carried out a major search of a wild campsite believed to have been used by missing YouYuber Gabby Petito.Several dozen officers from the FBI, the US Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff’s office and others, spent hours searching for clues at the site at Spread Creek Road, about 20 months of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.Rangers from the National Park Service blocked the public and the media from entering the site, campers who had been using it were told to be gone by the time the search started on Saturday.“The #FBIDenver Field Office...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Daily Beast

How Did Gabby Petito Die? Answering That May Be Complicated

Investigators say they believe they have found the body of Gabby Petito. Now they have to figure out how the 22-year-old died—which could be complicated by the amount of time that has gone by, experts say. Human remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming are “consistent with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Why Police Are Reportedly No Longer Searching Florida Reserve for Gabby Petito’s Fiancée Brian Laundrie

The North Port Police department disclosed recently that they are no longer searching Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County for Gabby Petito’s fiancée, Brian Laundrie. According to Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor, “Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie,” just not in Carlton Reserve. The report stated, “We currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fianc#Fbi#Arrest Warrant#Long Island#The Us District Court
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend issues statement over her disappearance

The Florida man sought for questioning in the mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito broke his silence Tuesday, saying it’s “an extremely difficult time” for both families. “I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming,” Brian Laundrie said in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGO

'Heartbreaking' update in Gabby Petito case

A body "consistent with the description of" Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The FBI Denver, the National Park Service and law enforcement made the announcement during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Gabby Petito Update: Brian Laundrie Allegedly Seen Hitchhiking After Girlfriend's Last Contact With Family

The case of Gabby Petito's disappearance continues and has been getting a lot of attention on social media, particularly from true crime enthusiasts on TikTok. While the remains that match Petito's description were found in the Grand Teton National Park on Sunday, there has not been official confirmation that it is actually the vlogger's body at this time. However, her fiancé Brian Laundrie, is currently missing. Laundrie was formally named a person of interest in the case this week, and on Saturday, he was reported missing, with his family saying that they hadn't seen or had contact with him since Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
FOXBusiness

Missing woman Gabby Petito's Instagram account reappears after company temporarily removes profile

The Instagram account belonging to Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman reported missing on Sept. 11, appeared to be down temporarily on Wednesday morning before it reappeared. Her account under the username "gabspetito," which has over 46,000 followers, led to a blank page early Wednesday before it reappeared around 10 a.m. EDT and was visible to the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Family’s lawyer casts doubt on ‘incident’ with father at Laundrie’s home before missing report

New details have further illuminated what’s known about the disappearance of Gabby Petito, a YouTuber from Florida who did not return from a cross-country van trip in August with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who police have labeled a person of interest in the case.A day before her family reported her missing, Ms Petito’s father Joseph was involved in a “public service” incident at Laundrie’s home, where he and Gabby lived with Laundrie’s parents, according to heavily redacted police documents reported by Fox News.The records, which are largely obscured due to the ongoing investigation, do not indicate the reason for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
133K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy