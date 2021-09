Starting on Friday, the minimum wage in Saskatchewan will be increasing by 36 cents. The new minimum wage was originally announced in June, with an effective date of October 1st. The increase will bring the minimum wage in the province from $11.45 to $11.81 an hour. With the increase, Saskatchewan will go from having the lowest minimum wage in the country to the second-lowest, behind only New Brunswick.

