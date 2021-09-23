Estevan Mayor Disappointed In Federal Election, Happy To Work With MP

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) is congratulating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and welcoming the Liberal party back into office. “The Canadian Agriculture sector can be a powerful economic engine for Canada's recovery and an impactful ally in the fight against climate change. Food production must be a key priority for the government, regardless of political ideology. CFA looks forward to working with all parties to help the Canadian Agriculture sector thrive, and help deliver these benefits to all Canadians,” said CFA President Mary Robinson. “We also welcome all new Members of Parliament and those returning. We look forward to working with them to help raise the profile of Canadian Agriculture and generate greater awareness regarding the critical role Canadian Agriculture plays, economically, environmentally and socially."
