Estevan Mayor Disappointed In Federal Election, Happy To Work With MP

Monday October 20 is the Canadian Federal Election. This post is created for discussion about the potential outcomes and the results of the election. While discussion of this is not banned in the FTB, I am creating this post to prevent the discussion spilling out over multiple FTBs as we have had it reported that the increase in mail-in ballots this year which are not opened or counted until the polls close today could mean a confirmed final result is not available for as much as two days. Most individual riding results are still projected to be available within two hours after the polls close, but the close nature of the polling indicates there will be perhaps a dozen ridings where the vote comes down to a handful of votes deciding first from second place, and that could mean determining a definitive "winner" of the election will take extra time--never mind the possibilities of coalitions.

ELECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO