CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Estevan Mayor Disappointed In Federal Election, Happy To Work With MP

By Scott Boulton
discoverestevan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal election began on Monday, after a 36-day campaign that saw candidates duke it out across the country. But you probably didn't notice any change here in Saskatchewan, where all of the province's seats were held by the Conservative party. In fact, across the country not much changed, with...

discoverestevan.com

Comments / 0

Related
pensionplanpuppets.com

Canada Federal Election Discussion and Results

Monday October 20 is the Canadian Federal Election. This post is created for discussion about the potential outcomes and the results of the election. While discussion of this is not banned in the FTB, I am creating this post to prevent the discussion spilling out over multiple FTBs as we have had it reported that the increase in mail-in ballots this year which are not opened or counted until the polls close today could mean a confirmed final result is not available for as much as two days. Most individual riding results are still projected to be available within two hours after the polls close, but the close nature of the polling indicates there will be perhaps a dozen ridings where the vote comes down to a handful of votes deciding first from second place, and that could mean determining a definitive "winner" of the election will take extra time--never mind the possibilities of coalitions.
ELECTIONS
discoverestevan.com

Robert Kitchen En Route to Another Landslide Victory

Conservative Robert Kitchen is leading the Souris-Moose Mountain riding, as he looks to represent the southeastern corner of Saskatchewan for a third term in Ottawa. At 8:52 p.m., with 41.67 per cent of polls reporting, he was at 77.7 per cent of votes. Kitchen first assumed the seat when he...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#The Conservative Party
Union Leader

Mayoral candidates spend final days before primary election working for every last vote

The three candidates in Manchester’s mayoral primary election spent the final days before polls open on Tuesday looking to sway the minds of undecided voters. City voters head to the polls this week to cast ballots in the 2021 municipal primary election. Primaries for school board and aldermen will take place in several wards across Manchester, along with the citywide mayoral race.
MANCHESTER, NH
discoverestevan.com

Everything Old is New Again after Election Returns Virtually-Identical Parliament

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be returning to Ottawa without the majority government mandate Liberals had hoped for when he called the early election last month. Early Tuesday, the Liberals were hovering between 155 and 157 seats. The former is the number they had when Trudeau called the election in August, and the latter is what they won in 2019.
WORLD
wnynewsnow.com

Mayors Express Disappointment With County’s ARPA Spending Plan

JAMESTOWN – Two municipal mayors in Chautauqua County are speaking out about their disappointment in the County Executive’s plan to spend funding under the American Rescue Plan Act. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist and Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas say they are frustrated that County Executive PJ Wendel’s plan to spend the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
BBC

Labour conference: Welsh MP concerned party may not win election

The Labour Party is lacking "radical, progressive policies" needed to win the next general election, a Welsh MP has said. Beth Winter criticised leader Sir Keir Starmer for "shifting" from pledges made in Labour's leadership contest. Labour MP Stephen Kinnock said the annual conference was about showing the party was...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
BBC

Dan Jarvis: MP to step down as South Yorkshire Mayor

The Mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis, has announced he will step down from the role next year. Mr Jarvis, who is also the Labour MP for Barnsley Central, said it had been an "extraordinary privilege" but he would not seek re-election in May 2022. He was elected as the...
POLITICS
discoverestevan.com

WATCH: Live Election Results

Results are coming in for the 44th Canadian federal election. Follow along here with the federal tracker and our chart for Souris-Moose Mountain., and stay tuned to DiscoverEstevan for local reaction tonight.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
discoverestevan.com

Councillors Emphasize Provincial Mask Mandate In City Facilities

At Monday night's council meeting, councillors discussed some of the recent COVID protocols that had come into effect in the city, with MLA Lori Carr also stopping by to talk about some of the province's policies. After Carr had left, one of the last items on the agenda was what...
PUBLIC HEALTH
renfrewtoday.ca

Sophie Chatel elected as next Pontiac MP

The Liberals have once again won the riding of the Pontiac Quebec. Sophie Chatel has been elected MP after the position was left vacant after Will Amos decided not to seek re-election. Chatel earned over 41% of the overall vote. Conservative Michel Gauthier was second in the riding, with roughly 21%. Gabrielle Desjardins of the Bloc Québécois was a close third with about 16% of the vote.
ELECTIONS
discoverestevan.com

Active Cases Of COVID-19 in Estevan's Area Fall After Long Climb

The number of active COVID-19 cases in southeast Saskatchewan has fallen, and the number of new cases provincially was down from recent numbers. In Saskatchewan, there are 372 new cases of COVID-19, and with 336 recoveries the total number of active cases is 4,700. There are nine more hospitalizations, leading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
discoverestevan.com

CFA Welcomes Liberal Party Back Into Office

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) is congratulating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and welcoming the Liberal party back into office. “The Canadian Agriculture sector can be a powerful economic engine for Canada's recovery and an impactful ally in the fight against climate change. Food production must be a key priority for the government, regardless of political ideology. CFA looks forward to working with all parties to help the Canadian Agriculture sector thrive, and help deliver these benefits to all Canadians,” said CFA President Mary Robinson. “We also welcome all new Members of Parliament and those returning. We look forward to working with them to help raise the profile of Canadian Agriculture and generate greater awareness regarding the critical role Canadian Agriculture plays, economically, environmentally and socially."
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Andy Burnham criticises Labour for excluding northern mayors from conference

Labour's northern mayors should not have been left off the agenda at the party's annual conference in Brighton, Andy Burnham has said.The Mayor of Greater Manchester said it was "regrettable" that no mayor except London's Sadiq Khan had been invited to address the party's annual gathering with a speech.Speaking at a packed event on the fringes of the conference Mr Burnham, who is seen as a potential future leader, said the lack of voices representing the region suggested the party wasn't "serious about winning back the North of England".Mr Burnham also used his appearance to spell out the skeleton of...
POLITICS
discoverestevan.com

18 New COVID-19 Cases In Estevan's Sub Zone

Cases of COVID-19 in the South East Sub Zone 4 have risen dramatically, while new cases and recoveries seem to be evening out in Saskatchewan. In the Estevan area's South East Sub Zone 4, there are 18 new cases which bring the number of active cases to 87. In the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
discoverestevan.com

United Way Telethon President Confident Despite Restrictions

The United Way Telethon is being its preparations for its 45th showing, with less than a month left until showtime. That date of October 15 & 16 has been subject to a lot of change in just the past week, with new mask and vaccine mandate rules applying to many businesses and events.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy