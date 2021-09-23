CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

Restaurant Report Card: Reel Seafood fails with 63; Forno Vero wins Golden Spatula

By Adam Murphy
CBS 46
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- CBS46 uncovered a real problem at a seafood spot on Main Street in Woodstock this week where management failed back-to-back health inspections. Reel Seafood scored 63-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no running water in the handwashing sink. Plus, employees were using a rusty can opener and there was heavy dirt on racks that were holding clean dishes.

