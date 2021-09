DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Environmental Council announced the goal to reach 100 percent clean power in Iowa by the year 2035. "We all see the impacts of climate change around us more and more and this is something people are concerned about. We see opportunity for a different way of living and operating our energy systems. That's where I think it's exciting that there can be this alignment," said Dr. Brian Campbell, Iowa Environmental Council Director of Sustainability.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO