CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ankeny, IA

Ankeny settles over police shooting of unarmed suspect

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — The city of Ankeny has agree to a $500,000 settlement with a man who was shot by a police officer during a burglary, according to the man’s attorneys.

Myles Regenold was shot after he was caught breaking into the Ankeny Auto Spa in March 2019.

At the time, police said he did not comply with officers’ commands and advanced toward them before he was shot in the arm, leaving him with a permanent impairment.

Regenold sued officer Tony Higgins in March. The case was dismissed Wednesday after the city agreed to pay a $500,000 settlement, The Des Moines Register reported.

Regenold’s attorneys, Chris Johnston and Andy Noel, said video camera footage showed Regenold was unarmed and complying with the officers when he was shot.

City officials did not respond to messages seeking comment, the Register reported.

Regenold later pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Teen dies after becoming unresponsive while being restrained

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained at a Kansas juvenile facility died two days later at a hospital, authorities said. The teen was taken into custody Friday by Wichita police on suspicion of three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, said Col. Brian White of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. Police took him to the Sedgwick County juvenile intake assessment center, where he assaulted staff, White said.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Ankeny, IA
Government
Ankeny, IA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

3 dead, several hurt in 3 Chattanooga shootings on same day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Three people died and several others were wounded during three separate shootings in Chattanooga on the same day, police said. Officers found two women dead and four others injured when responding to a report about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a Police Department news release. The deceased were identified as Labrecia Dews, 37, and Keniqua Hughes, 21.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Attorneys#Ap#The Ankeny Auto Spa#The Des Moines Register
The Associated Press

Former firefighters union treasurer charged with fraud

DETROIT (AP) — A former treasurer for a Detroit firefighters union has been charged in connection with the embezzlement of more than $220,000 in union funds. Verdine Day, 62, was named in a criminal complaint and scheduled to appear in federal court on bank fraud and wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Associated Press

Troopers: Woman on bicycle killed by racing motorcycle

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman was fatally injured when a racing motorcycle hit her bicycle, officials said. The crash occurred Sunday afternoon near Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. A Suzuki motorcycle and a white BMW were racing along a major thoroughfare, witnesses told troopers. A...
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

585K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy