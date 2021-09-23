CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas abortion providers ask Supreme Court to act fast

By PAUL J. WEBER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPHnQ_0c6AmTnR00
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. Dozens of people protested the abortion restriction law that went into effect Wednesday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas abortion providers again asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to take up a new state law that has banned most abortions since the beginning of September, when the deeply divided justices allowed it to take effect.

Since then, abortion providers in Texas say their worst fears have come to fruition. They describe women traveling hundreds of miles to get an abortion while out-of-state clinics grow backlogged and their own clinics rapidly confront possible closure.

This time abortion providers want the court — which allowed the law known as Senate Bill 8 to remain in place in a 5-4 ruling — to act rather than wait for its ongoing lawsuit to proceed at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The conservative-leaning appeals court is not poised to act before December, the abortion providers say.

“Meanwhile, Texans are in crisis,” the Center for Reproductive Rights told the Supreme Court. “As a result, Texans with means must now travel hundreds of miles each way to other States during a pandemic, just to exercise a clearly established federal right.”

The Supreme Court almost always waits for lower courts to act before doing so. In letting the Texas law be enforced for now, justices previously did not rule on the constitutionality of Senate Bill 8, but rather declined to block enforcement while a challenge plays out in the courts.

The Texas law is the nation’s biggest curb to abortion rights since the court announced in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that women have a constitutional right to abortion. It bans prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they’re pregnant.

Enforcement is left up to private citizens who can file lawsuits against abortion providers, as well as others who help a woman obtain an abortion in Texas. Last weekend, a San Antonio doctor became the first to publicly say he intentionally violated the law, and was quickly sued — not by anti-abortion activists, but by two ex-lawyers hoping a judge will instead side with clinics and block the measure.

The Justice Department has also stepped in and filed its own lawsuit in Texas, which is scheduled to be heard by a federal judge in Austin on Oct. 1.

The new request by Texas abortion providers comes days after the the Supreme Court said it will hear arguments in December in Mississippi’s bid to have the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion overturned.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Tennessee AG to appeal school mask opt-out rulings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Attorney General Herbert Slatery on Monday said his office would appeal the recent federal court decisions that blocked Gov. Bill Lee’s order allowing families to opt out of school mask mandates. “These orders have impeded the governor’s executive authority during an emergency to direct the...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Sissy Farenthold, reform-minded lawmaker touted for VP, dies

Frances “Sissy” Farenthold, a reform-minded liberal Democrat in the Texas House who was pushed for the party’s 1972 vice-presidential nomination, has died at age 94, her family said Monday. Farenthold died Sunday at her Houston apartment after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease, her son, George Farenthold, told The Associated...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
The Associated Press

Prison construction, sentencing bill before lawmakers

MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Monday began a special session on prison construction, and related reforms. Here’s a look at what is up for debate:. The centerpiece of the session is a $1.3 billion prison construction plan. The proposal calls for at least three new prisons — a prison with at least 4,000 beds in Elmore County with enhanced space for medical and mental health care needs; another prison with at least 4,000 beds in Escambia County; and a women’s prison — as well as renovations to existing facilities. Five existing prisons would eventually close.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Every registered California voter will get a ballot mailed to them in future elections under a bill signed Monday by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law makes permanent a change adopted during the pandemic for the 2020 election and the recent recall against Newsom. California, the nation’s most populous state, joins several other Western states in mailing all voters a ballot, including Utah, Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Republicans who hold a minority in the state Legislature opposed the expansion of voting by mail.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#State Supreme Court#Ap#The U S Supreme Court#Senate#Texans#The Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Arkansas lawmakers set to return this week for redistricting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are returning this week to redraw the boundaries of the state’s four congressional districts, legislative leaders said Monday. House Speaker Matthew Shepherd and Senate President Jimmy Hickey issued a proclamation that called the Legislature to reconvene Wednesday morning primarily for congressional redistricting. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: AZ election review spurs false claims online

Presenting its findings in a six-month-long review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona’s largest county on Friday, a Republican-backed cybersecurity firm ended in much the same place where it began: without any evidence to contradict certified election results showing Joe Biden won. Still, the Cyber Ninjas firm, which had...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Beshear outlines Kentucky’s COVID-19 booster shot guidelines

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has expanded its COVID-19 booster shot guidelines to recommend that individuals 65 and older, long-term care residents and people with medical conditions that increase their risk of severe coronavirus infection should receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six months after their second shot, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

585K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy