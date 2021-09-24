CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Silly Goose: The Courier And Our Tired, Boring British Period Films

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs The Courier winds down its theatrical run, the landscape for British period films has never been more bleak, derivative and thoroughly unimpressive, finds James Robins. There is a famous stretch of British history which runs from May 1940 and the ascension of Winston Churchill as prime minister, to around the time of the Oil Crisis in the early 1970s. Never mind the details, everyone gets the general idea: the siege and miracle at Dunkirk, an improbable single-handed victory against Nazism, the long, slow, grubby winding-down of the Empire, and to cap it all off, a covert war waged against the Soviets. It is the creaky fulcrum around which the country’s destiny swings in all its liver-spotted and tea-stained pomp, the font of its most blessed myths. This period also attracts filmmakers like witches to a coven, wooed by rich lessons in heroism and hubris, crisis and decline. Why, then, are movies made about this time so consistently awful?

