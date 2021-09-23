Advisory Due to Smoke from California Wildfires
Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – This advisory is in effect through Friday afternoon. South Coast AQMD will issue an update if additional information becomes available. Wildfires in central California are producing heavy smoke that is moving south towards the South Coast Air Basin. While the heaviest smoke will be present in the upper atmosphere across the region, impacts on surface air quality are expected in the San Bernardino, San Gabriel, and San Jacinto mountains.kbhr933.com
Comments / 0