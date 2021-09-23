CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Advisory Due to Smoke from California Wildfires

By Rhiannon Voest
kbhr933.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Bear News – Big Bear, CA – This advisory is in effect through Friday afternoon. South Coast AQMD will issue an update if additional information becomes available. Wildfires in central California are producing heavy smoke that is moving south towards the South Coast Air Basin. While the heaviest smoke will be present in the upper atmosphere across the region, impacts on surface air quality are expected in the San Bernardino, San Gabriel, and San Jacinto mountains.

#California Wildfires#Extreme Weather#Smoke#Big Bear News#South Coast Aqmd
