CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Eviction protections in Washington state extended to Oct. 31

By RACHEL LA CORTE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1OTk_0c6AluT900
A sign directs motorists to a COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Tukwila, Wash., south of Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday the state’s eviction protections will remain in place through the end of October because counties aren’t getting federal and state COVID-19 relief funds intended for rental assistance out fast enough ahead of the current moratorium that was set to expire Sept. 30.

Under an eviction moratorium “bridge” that Inslee announced in June, landlords were prevented from evicting tenants for any past-due rent owed from Feb. 29, 2020 through July 31, 2021.

Since Aug. 1, renters have been expected to pay full rent unless they negotiate a lesser amount with their landlord or are actively seeking rental assistance. Tenants must also be provided in writing what services and support are available to them and landlords must offer them a reasonable repayment plan before starting the eviction process. Those protections will now remain in place until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31.

As before, evictions are still allowed in cases where the landlord intends to sell or move into the property, or if an affidavit declares there are health and safety issues to the property created by the occupant.

“This brief extension will help ensure that no one is evicted while large amounts of rental assistance funding is still available but unused,” the Democratic governor said.

In a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee Thursday morning, Tedd Kelleher, senior managing director of housing assistance with the state Department of Commerce, said of the $1.1 billion available for rental assistance through state and federal funds, $220 million has been spent through the end of July. Just 10 of the state’s 39 counties have spent more than 25% of money awarded, and 13 counties have spent below 10%.

He said the primary barrier is the capacity for processing applications, especially in larger counties, which is leading to long wait times.

Inslee’s announcement comes days after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said her city eviction moratorium will remain in place through Jan. 15, 2022, rather than expiring at the end of September.

According to the Census Pulse Survey for the weeks of Sept. 1-13, approximately 57,000 households statewide are currently not paying rent, and more than 147,000 have “no confidence” they could pay next month’s rent. The Census survey found that more than 49,000 respondents said it was “very likely” or “somewhat likely” they would have to leave their home due to eviction in the next two months.

“Money is available and it needs to get distributed as soon as possible,” Inslee said. “We encourage local governments to redouble their efforts.”

Republican Rep. Michelle Caldier criticized Inslee’s decision to extend the moratorium, saying in a written statement that the “government’s failure to distribute rental assistance in a timely manner should not fall on the backs of rental housing providers who have been forced to carry the burden of thousands of tenants not paying their rent.”

“This is extremely disappointing and will lead to more rental property owners leaving this industry and creating further housing shortages,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, several Democratic members of Congress introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium. The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority at the end of August allowed evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a new temporary ban that was put in place earlier that month because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There have been more than 567,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases — plus more than 70,000 “probable” cases — in Washington state, and 7,434 deaths.

As of this week, nearly 76% of people age 12 and older have initiated vaccination and about 69% are fully vaccinated.

Comments / 28

Gracey Lou
4d ago

This gets more ridiculous by the day. The landlords are now the homeless in too many cases. Give them back their property.

Reply
26
Troy
3d ago

landlords should evict the tenants. On the grounds that the building is unsafe. Then no landlord rent anything until January. They can obviously afford it they're not getting paid now. Then maybe the governor and the city officials will realize they the city and state do not own their property. They don't get to be treated like public utility. They get to make a profit just like hardware stores, grocery stores, and liquor stores. They weren't forced to give away their products for free as a public good.

Reply
9
Scott Martin
3d ago

Just a thought.......any chance the gov. is hoping the landlords sell off properties so the gov. can buy them to turn into low income or free gov. housing.......?

Reply(2)
6
Related
The Associated Press

California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Every registered California voter will get a ballot mailed to them in future elections under a bill signed Monday by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law makes permanent a change adopted during the pandemic for the 2020 election and the recent recall against Newsom. California, the nation’s most populous state, joins several other Western states in mailing all voters a ballot, including Utah, Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Republicans who hold a minority in the state Legislature opposed the expansion of voting by mail.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
The Associated Press

Treasurer Tobias Read launches campaign for OR governor

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read on Monday launched his campaign for governor. The Beaverton Democrat said he would focus on Oregon’s kids as governor, making Pre-K more accessible, extending the school year, expanding career and technical training and investing in clean energy to fight climate change. The...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Arkansas AG hopeful proposes court action on COVID misinfo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Democrat running for attorney general in Arkansas, where health officials have struggled with resistance to the coronavirus vaccine, on Monday vowed if elected to take social media companies to court for spreading COVID-19 misinformation. Jesse Gibson focused on COVID-19 misinformation in his first 30-second...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Jenny Durkan
The Associated Press

Tennessee AG to appeal school mask opt-out rulings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Attorney General Herbert Slatery on Monday said his office would appeal the recent federal court decisions that blocked Gov. Bill Lee’s order allowing families to opt out of school mask mandates. “These orders have impeded the governor’s executive authority during an emergency to direct the...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Landlord#Housing Assistance#Ap#Democratic#Department Of Commerce
The Associated Press

Sissy Farenthold, reform-minded lawmaker touted for VP, dies

Frances “Sissy” Farenthold, a reform-minded liberal Democrat in the Texas House who was pushed for the party’s 1972 vice-presidential nomination, has died at age 94, her family said Monday. Farenthold died Sunday at her Houston apartment after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease, her son, George Farenthold, told The Associated...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: AZ election review spurs false claims online

Presenting its findings in a six-month-long review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona’s largest county on Friday, a Republican-backed cybersecurity firm ended in much the same place where it began: without any evidence to contradict certified election results showing Joe Biden won. Still, the Cyber Ninjas firm, which had...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis asks secretary of state to investigate Facebook

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked Florida’s secretary of state to investigate Facebook on Monday based on a news article that reported the social media company gives preferential treatment to politicians, celebrities, professional athletes and other prominent people. DeSantis cited a recent Wall Street Journal report in...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

585K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy