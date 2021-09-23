Amber Alert issued for four missing children out of Navajo Nation
NEAR GALLUP, N.M. - Authorities in the Navajo Nation have issued an Amber Alert on Sept. 23, after four children were allegedly taken by their father. According to a statement, 5-year-old Coral Dawn Peshlakai, 7-year-old Rumaldo Peshlakai Jr., 2-year-old Rain Cloud Peshlakai, and 10-year-old Turquoise Sky Peshlakai were last seen on Sept. 23 in Tsayatoh, New Mexico, which is located west of Gallup. The children were allegedly taken by their father, Rumaldo Peshlakai.www.fox10phoenix.com
