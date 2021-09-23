CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallup, NM

Amber Alert issued for four missing children out of Navajo Nation

By Kenneth Wong
fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEAR GALLUP, N.M. - Authorities in the Navajo Nation have issued an Amber Alert on Sept. 23, after four children were allegedly taken by their father. According to a statement, 5-year-old Coral Dawn Peshlakai, 7-year-old Rumaldo Peshlakai Jr., 2-year-old Rain Cloud Peshlakai, and 10-year-old Turquoise Sky Peshlakai were last seen on Sept. 23 in Tsayatoh, New Mexico, which is located west of Gallup. The children were allegedly taken by their father, Rumaldo Peshlakai.

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 14

Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Gallup, NM
Crime & Safety
Navajo, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Navajo, NM
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Gallup, NM
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy