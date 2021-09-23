Tehama County Sheriff’s child interview room receives mural from Tehama Creatives
RED BLUFF — Tehama Creatives partnered with the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department to produce a new mural Wednesday, this time indoors. The local art organization has been busy over the last year creating massive murals throughout Red Bluff and Corning, but this time, rather than spanning the side of a building, an artist worked to decorate the child interview center at the sheriff’s office.www.redbluffdailynews.com
