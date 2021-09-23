CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tehama County, CA

Tehama County Sheriff’s child interview room receives mural from Tehama Creatives

By Jake Hutchison
Red Bluff Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED BLUFF — Tehama Creatives partnered with the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department to produce a new mural Wednesday, this time indoors. The local art organization has been busy over the last year creating massive murals throughout Red Bluff and Corning, but this time, rather than spanning the side of a building, an artist worked to decorate the child interview center at the sheriff’s office.

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Bluff, CA
Crime & Safety
Tehama County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Red Bluff, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Corning, CA
County
Tehama County, CA
Local
California Government
Tehama County, CA
Government
Red Bluff, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Art#Heart And Soul#Tehama Creatives#The Major Crimes Unit
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy