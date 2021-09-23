Superbooth 2022 Dates Set, Along With New SooperGrail Festival

Downtown Evansville has seen quite the renaissance over the past several years. When I was growing up, the downtown area was somewhere you didn't go after the sun went down because it had a reputation for being a bit dangerous. Also, there wasn't really anything worth going downtown for. While it was once the main shopping area of the city back in the early-to-mid 1900s, it became more of a business area with a few companies housing their offices in various places as the city expanded and retail stores began to build on the west, north, and east sides of town. Nowadays, thanks to the Ford Center, Old National Events Plaza, and the Victory Theater, the area has evolved into an entertainment destination with great restaurants, bars, and locally-owned retail outlets, including a new one getting ready to open its doors soon.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO