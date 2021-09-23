CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superbooth 2022 Dates Set, Along With New SooperGrail Festival

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers of Superbooth – an annual trade show and festival for electronic musicans – have announced that Superbooth 2022. This year’s Superbooth was a scaled down edition because of pandemic realities, but the organizers tried to evolve the event to adapt to challenging conditions, making use of the grounds of the FEZ to set up outdoor tents and booths, decentralizing the event and allowing for increased social distancing.

Synthtopia

Crumar Orchestrator / Multiman-S Vintage Synth Review

This vintage synth review, via synth4ever, takes a look at the Crumar Multiman-S, aka the Crumar Orchestrator, a vintage synth from 1977. The Orchestrator/Multiman-S is one of the more sophisticated string synths of the 70s, offering classic string synth sound, but also letting you create a wide range of sounds, with the immediacy of front panel switches and sliders. Using these controls, you can play and mix bass, brass, piano, clavichord, cello and violin. Additional functions, like the filter, can also be controlled via custom foot pedals.
TECHNOLOGY

