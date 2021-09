Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff will step down in the middle of next year. The board voted against renewing his contract after hearing from Rogoff that he had tired of the job. “The job of heading an agency that is executing the largest transit expansion program in America, all while operating service every day, really is simultaneously exhilarating and exhausting,” Rogoff told the board at Thursday’s meeting. “The exhilaration never really waned, but the exhaustion sometimes spikes.”

