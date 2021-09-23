CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is coming to Nintendo Switch in October

By Nicole Clark
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisco Elysium: The Final Cut will be coming to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 12, Nintendo announced on Thursday during its Nintendo Direct. The cult popular RPG, developed by ZA/UM is set in a crumbling city, where you play as an alcoholic cop — now acting as a detective — searching for clues. Over the course of the game, players reveal the poisoned ideologies that led to the city’s ruin. Though that’s just the tip of the iceberg — there is no way, of course, to capture the confounding and contradictory elements of Disco Elysium’s world, in a post this short.

