An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie, FBI says
The U.S. District Court of Wyoming has issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, the missing boyfriend of the late Gabby Petito. “While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide. We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI,” said Michael Schneider, the special agent in charge with FBI Denver.www.deseret.com
