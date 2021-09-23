CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remains of Idaho hunter missing for 53 years found by another hunter

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

T he remains of a hunter in Idaho who has been missing for 53 years was found Friday in Lemhi County, Idaho, according to county officials.

A bowhunter from Idaho found the remains while searching for a shortcut on Friday, County Sheriff Steve Penner told the East Idaho News.

The body was of Raymond Jones, who was 39 when he went missing on Sept. 7, 1968, while he was bowhunting for mountain goats in central Idaho . Jones was identified by the sheriff's office after his wallet and ID were found on the body.

The hunter called the Lemhi County Sheriff Office to tell them he found remains.

NORTHWESTERN STATES STRUGGLE WITH DELTA VARIANT SURGE

Because only limited daylight remained when they got the call, the authorities did not search for the body until Saturday, according to East Idaho News.

Penner said members of Jones's family, including his wife, are still alive and have been notified.

Searches for Jones had been unsuccessful in Lemhi County , and he was declared dead in 1970, according to NBC News.

According to an Associated Pres s report from 1968, more than 70 people had joined the search for Jones, supported by aircraft, but it was called off due to snowy weather. The search was briefly reopened after footprints were found, but it was again abandoned, according to East Idaho News .

"It’s pretty wild, ain’t it?" Penner said. "You have another bowhunter looking for a shortcut who stumbled upon a bowhunter from 53 years ago."

