Public Safety

Manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues

Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death. (Source: CNN, WFTS, YOUTUBE, NOMADIC STATIK, INSTAGRAM, GABBY PETITO, TIKTOK, JESSICA.OVERE.YONDER, NORTH PORT POLICE DEPT, MOAB POLICE DEPT, SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE, RED, WHITE AND BLUE, BRIAN LAUNDRIE, NINACELIE, YouTube/Nomadic Statik, Instagram/Gabby Petito, TikTok/jessica.overe.yonder, YouTube/Red, White and Blue, Instagram/Brian Laundrie, Instagram/ninacelie via CNN Wire)

www.fox5vegas.com

Daily Mail

Ex-host of America's Most Wanted alleges Brian Laundrie's parents lied he was at their Florida home to buy him more time to escape

Brian Laundrie’s parents lied to authorities when they said their son returned home to Florida last week after the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, according to former America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh. Walsh accused Christopher Laundrie; his wife, Roberta Laundrie; and their attorney, Steven Bertolino, of staging a...
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
State
Florida State
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
The Independent

Body found at Alabama Walmart after Brian Laundrie sighting is not connected, police say

A body found close to a possible sighting of missing “person of interest” Brian Laundrie in Alabama is unconnected to his disappearance, authorities say.Mobile Police Department were called after a dead body was discovered in a dumpster near the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday.The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to have been the body of a homeless person, and they have ruled out any link to Mr Laundrie.Mobile PD received several calls at the weekend claiming that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port Florida.Mr Laundrie has not been seen since leaving his home last Tuesday, telling parents he was going for a hike in a nearby reserve.
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
Gephardt Daily

Police: Manhunt for Brian Laundrie resumes at Florida nature preserve; autopsy set for today on body believed that of girlfriend Gabby Petito

NORTH PORT, Florida, Sept. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The manhunt continues in Florida for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance search for girlfriend Gabby Petito, as an autopsy set for today in Wyoming could confirm whether a body found near their last campsite is that of the 22-year-old woman.
CBS Pittsburgh

Manhunt Intensifies In Search For Brian Laundrie, Fiancee Of Missing 22-Year-Old Gabby Petito

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major manhunt is intensifying and deepening by the day as law enforcement officials work to track down Brian Laundrie, the fiancee of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Overnight, the Laundrie family’s attorney canceled a press conference that was set to be held today. Reports say the cancellation came at the request of the FBI, who asked the family not go ahead with the update. Brian Laundrie is the fiancee, and a person of interest in the case of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The FBI moved in on Monday, obtaining a search warrant of the North Port, FL home of...
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Friend Reports Brian Laundrie Left House Without Cellphone or Wallet

Sources close to the family of Brian Laundrie are revealing pertinent information that could aid in the search for the person of interest. Since Laundrie went missing, the FBI and Florida police have yet to find any sign of the 23-year-old following the death of Gabby Petito. So far, authorities have thoroughly searched the Carlton Reserve. However, after a week of searching, they haven’t found any trace that Laundrie its 25,000-acre swampland. As a result, they’re taking a closer look at any tips they’ve received about Laundrie prior to and after his disappearance.
arcamax.com

Manhunt on for Brian Laundrie, the now-missing boyfriend of vanished Gabby Petito, as investigation takes bizarre turn

The boyfriend identified as a “person of interest” after last month’s disappearance of his longtime girlfriend during a cross-country road trip for two has now bizarrely gone missing as well, Florida authorities said Saturday. The search for Brian Laundrie, 23, focused on the 25,565-acre Carlton Reserve, a sprawling wildlife preserve...
Rolling Stone

FBI Issues Arrest Warrant for Brian Laundrie, Fiancé of Gabby Petito

There’s a federal warrant out for the arrest of Brian Laundrie following the homicide of his fiancée, the late “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, the Denver division of the FBI announced Thursday. The warrant was issued pursuant to a federal grand jury indictment for “‘use of unauthorized access devices’ related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” according to a statement from the agency. “While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” FBI Denver special agent...
