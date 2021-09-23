Manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death. (Source: CNN, WFTS, YOUTUBE, NOMADIC STATIK, INSTAGRAM, GABBY PETITO, TIKTOK, JESSICA.OVERE.YONDER, NORTH PORT POLICE DEPT, MOAB POLICE DEPT, SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE, RED, WHITE AND BLUE, BRIAN LAUNDRIE, NINACELIE, YouTube/Nomadic Statik, Instagram/Gabby Petito, TikTok/jessica.overe.yonder, YouTube/Red, White and Blue, Instagram/Brian Laundrie, Instagram/ninacelie via CNN Wire)www.fox5vegas.com
Comments / 0