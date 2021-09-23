Two Under-the-Radar Players Who Could Help the Browns Get to the Next Level

A seasoned veteran finds himself in a familiar position, while an offensive weapon aims to finally put it all together. Two games in and the Mack truck of a team Browns fans were expecting this season already has some dings on it. Cleveland sports a 1-1 record — a close loss to the 2020 AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 and a win against the hapless Houston Texans in a game that ended up much closer than the betting lines suggested when they named Cleveland 12-point favorites. Injuries have been racking up for Cleveland and while the 2021 Browns feature one of the most star-studded rosters in the league, it’s becoming clear that some of the more ‘under-the-radar’ players need to step up to make that Mack truck roar.