CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Two Under-the-Radar Players Who Could Help the Browns Get to the Next Level

By Ben Schwartz
clesportstalk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA seasoned veteran finds himself in a familiar position, while an offensive weapon aims to finally put it all together. Two games in and the Mack truck of a team Browns fans were expecting this season already has some dings on it. Cleveland sports a 1-1 record — a close loss to the 2020 AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 and a win against the hapless Houston Texans in a game that ended up much closer than the betting lines suggested when they named Cleveland 12-point favorites. Injuries have been racking up for Cleveland and while the 2021 Browns feature one of the most star-studded rosters in the league, it’s becoming clear that some of the more ‘under-the-radar’ players need to step up to make that Mack truck roar.

clesportstalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Radar#American Football#De Jadeveon Clowney#Pro Bowler#Callais Campbell
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
FanSided

Ronnie Harrison disqualified after shoving KC Chiefs coach

Emotions are running high early in the K.C. Chiefs home opener against the Cleveland Browns, and safety Ronnie Harrison took things way too far in the first quarter. Despite being up 8-0 after scoring on their opening drive, Harrison took offense to something along the opposing sideline and ended up shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
NFL
clesportstalk.com

Should The Browns Consider Bringing Back Josh Gordon?

The man has been suspended from the league six various times. The Browns gave him multiple chances. Thus, why would bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon make any sense?. Well, setting the stage… The Browns placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve with the MCL sprain sustained in the Houston game. He’ll miss three weeks (could be more, sadly). Additionally, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. keeps missing games due to his ACL comeback. Missing both of those studs will obviously hurt quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns. Note – OBJ could be back this week.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who wins Week 3 contest between Bears and Browns?

The Chicago Bears will hit the road to battle the Cleveland Browns, where Chicago will be looking for their second straight win of the season. The Bears are coming off 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, where their defense dominated to the tune of four takeaways, led by linebacker Roquan Smith’s pick-6 and cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s first career interception.
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Bears on Sunday vs. Browns

The team from the Windy City hits the road for the second time in three weeks to take on the Browns at Cleveland. Predictions anyone?. Perhaps it’s only fitting that a former Ohio State Buckeye make his first NFL start in the state of Ohio. Many eyes will be on...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy